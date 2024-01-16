Pune: Silver Jubilee Week Of CYDA Celebrated With Enthusiasm |

Anand Shekhar, Additional Mission Director of NITI Aayog, underscored the essential nature of access to safe water and sanitation as fundamental human needs. Acknowledging the challenges posed by the increasing demand for water due to factors like population growth, urbanisation, and the requirements of agriculture, industry, and energy sectors, he commended the collaborative endeavours of organisations working with the government to meet these critical needs.

He was speaking during his keynote address at the Summit on Water, Health, and Sanitation (WASH).

The event, held at Annabhau Sathe Auditorium in Yerwada, marked the Silver Jubilee week of the Center for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA) recently.

Notable attendees included VK Madhavan, Chief Executive of WaterAid India, WASH specialist Mahesh Mishra, CYDA founder Mathew Mattam, Yerwada corporator Avinash Salve, and CYDA president Dilmeher Bhola.

The occasion witnessed the release of Mathew Mattam's book 'Trade the Roadless Travelled: Journey is the Destination,' with 25 youths honoured with the 'Young Achievers Award.'

Shekhar highlighted the escalating water scarcity due to climate change, stressing the need for investments in infrastructure, sanitation, and water ecosystem protection.

Mattam emphasised CYDA's focus on uplifting lives in remote areas, noting 25 youngsters starting businesses. "We make employers out of rural youth not employees," he added.

Avinash Salve acknowledged CYDA's mental health and COVID-19 support initiatives, including the country's first COVID-19 centre for children. WASH experts Mahesh Mishra, Mohammad Asif, and Sanjay Sharma led discussions on sustainability, new technologies, and innovation in WASH, featuring the presence of prominent figures from various organisations.