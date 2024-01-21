Ram Temple Consecration: AIIMS New Delhi Reverses Decision Of Half-Day Closure; OPD Services To Function Smoothly On Jan 22

AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

A day after facing criticism on the social media for closing OPD services on January 22 to mark the Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration, AIIMS management on Sunday reversed the decision and announced that services will continue uninterrupted on Monday. As a result of the decision, the OPD services will function smoothly as normal tomorrow.

AIIMS, New Delhi clarifies that all clinical services will remain open on 22nd January 2024 to provide seamless and uninterrupted #PatientCare#सर्वेभवन्तुसुखिनः @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya #AyushmaanBhav pic.twitter.com/hrg5QltpsY — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) January 21, 2024

In light of the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Jan 20, declared a half-day closure of offices and institutions. However, crucial clinical services were supposed to continue to operate without disruption.

AIIMS Circular |

What Did The Circular Read?

"The Government of India has declared Monday, January 22, 2024, a half day closing till 14.30 hrs, vide OM ref: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DOPT dated January 18, 2024, as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India," the premier medical institute said in a circular.

"It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on January 22, 2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," they added.

"However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till February 2, 2024 vide ref: No.F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt. (H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated January 9, 2024), all CRITICAL CLINICAL services shall remain functional," the premier medical institute stated.

The official circular issued by AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital cited the Government of India's declaration for a half-day closing until 14:30 hrs on January 22, 2024, in light of the nationwide celebration of Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya. While the closure applies to offices and institutions, it expressly mentioned the uninterrupted functioning of all critical clinical services.

Despite the half-day closure, AIIMS New Delhi remains on high alert until February 2, 2024. The directive ensured that essential medical services, deemed critical clinical services, will operate seamlessly during the designated period.

Details Of 'Pran Pratishtha' Event In Ayodhya

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to perform rituals. The idol, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, stands at 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The depiction portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, sculpted from the same stone.

The main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be led by a team of priests, with Lakshmikant Dixit at the helm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in the rituals, marking a significant event for the temple and Ayodhya.

Several celebrities and notable personalities have received invitations to the ceremony, underscoring the cultural and religious significance of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla. The occasion is expected to draw attention and participation from across the nation.