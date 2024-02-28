'Will finish Bramhins In 3 Minutes...,' Says Man; Case Filed Against Him In Pune

Pune: An FIR has been filed against an unknown person who threatened to finish all the Brahmins in three minutes. A video of this individual has gone viral on social media.

Vishwajit Deshpande and others from Parashuram Seva Sangh filed a complaint about this at Sinhagad Road police station, leading to the registration of an FIR. According to the FIR, the complainant came across the video clip while watching a social media channel on February 27. The person in the video claimed that they could finish off all the Brahmins from Maharashtra in three minutes, asserting that the Marathas are the rulers and would continue to rule. Challenging the Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the person dared him to file any charges against them.

Read Also Maratha Quota Protest: 12 Cases Registered In Aurangabad District So Far

The unknown person is booked under Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil leveled serious allegations against Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference. Jarange-Patil accused the Deputy CM of conspiring to eliminate him. The aftermath of these allegations heated up the state's politics, with the opposition also criticizing the ruling parties. However, Jarange Patil later announced a decision to shift his stance from visiting Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow to initiating a chain hunger strike and seeking medical treatment.

Fadnavis, addressing the Maharashtra assembly on the first day of the budget session in Mumbai, reacted to the allegations and vowed to find those who are the main conspirators behind Jarange's statements and agitation. "The Maratha community acknowledges my efforts and achievements. Consequently, Manoj Jarange Patil's allegations against me have garnered no support from the Maratha community. It is regrettable that individuals would stoop to such lows as targeting someone's family. We revere the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who upheld honor and dignity. However, to invoke his name while targeting innocent individuals is disheartening. Nevertheless, I hold no animosity towards them. It is imperative to identify those responsible for orchestrating such actions," expressed Devendra Fadnavis.