 Maratha Quota Protest: 12 Cases Registered In Aurangabad District So Far
Maratha Quota Protest: 12 Cases Registered In Aurangabad District So Far

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Maratha Quota Protest: 12 Cases Registered In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District So Far |

Amidst the ongoing Maratha quota stir since September 2023, the state government has instructed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration to gather details regarding cases related to the agitation within the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate and the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the district.

Additionally, the government has directed the police to compile information concerning public property losses in these cases.

Within the commissionerate of police (CP) jurisdiction, seven cases have been registered since September, resulting in action taken against 171 individuals.

Notably, no arrests have been made in these cases. Similarly, within the SP office's jurisdiction in the district, five cases have been registered, with action taken against 102 persons, and investigations are currently ongoing.

While the preliminary report indicates no reported losses of public property in the district, some private buses incurred damages in the city. The process of estimating these losses is currently underway, according to official sources.

