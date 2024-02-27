Maratha Quota Row: 'There Is No Scope For Violence In Democracy,' Says Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar

CM Eknath Shinde |

State government strongly has come out on the Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil who was on a hunger strike at his Village Anterwali-Sarati in Jalna district of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DyCM Devendra Fadnavis and Speaker Rahul Narwekar took serious note of the derogatory language and violence on the Maratha reservation issue.

Rahul Narwekar said " There is no scope for violence and violent speeches in the Democracy. Keeping law and order in the state is the responsibility of the state government. Keeping the intensity of the situation state government should constitute SIT and investigate the matter."

Ashish Shelar's statement

Initially, Ashish Shelar addressing the Vidhan sabha said " I request speaker to constitute SIT of burning comments and violent agitation of Manoj Jarange. Jarange was talking about destroying Maharashtra in his press meet. He also provided stones to agitators. On whose factory pre agitation meetings were conducted? Who decided future course of action of Maratha reservation? Who arranged JCB and Water tankers for agitators? all factors need to be investigated."

Apart from that Chief Minister also strongly pulled up Jarange Patil in his speech at Vidhan Parishad. CM Eknath Shinde said that demands of Jarange were constantly changing. He also appealed to the opposition parties to co- operate with the government and advised them to refrain from politicising the reservation issue. Shinde also condemned Jarange Patil' s derogatory comments on Devendra Fadnavis and government.

CM Shinde's reaction

"I had already clarified to Jarange Patil that I can't give caste certificate to entire Maratha community. However he kept changing his statement. He brought 'Sage-soyare' (close and distant) relatives issue later. Thereafter, he demanded reservation from Kunbi community" said Shinde.

While condemning derogatory language used against Fadnavis by Jarange, Shinde said " During MVA regime, Union Minister, Narayan Rane was arrested when he was having his meal, MP Navneet Rana was put behind the bars for 12 days for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. House of Kangana Ranaut was demolished after commenting against CM. Considering this , SIT investigation should be done at this stage. Law is equal for all." Said CM Shinde.

'Investigation will reveal who was behind the agitation'

Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis while addressing Vidhansabha said "SIT investigation will reveal who is behind the agitation. Who was providing script to Jarange Patil. It has been revealed that on whose factory the meeting of Jarange's close colleagues were held. Who provoked them for violent agitation? SIT investigation will reveal everything behind the agitation."

Fadnavis also accepted that police lathi charge on Marathas was one of the reason of escalation of strong agitation but he had also said that he knows who had pelted the stone on police. " Are police are not ours? Attack against them should not be considered? Should we be keep quiet?" Asked Devendra in Vidhansabha.

Manoj Jarange Patil's reaction

Manoj Jarange while reacting on the SIT said, "I am ready to face the investigation but it should be done with true and fair manner. It should not be like ED investigation, which is only to threaten opposition. If SIT investigation will be done as per law and after coming out the truth, Devendra Fadnavis should be put into he jail. The person who are making allegations on me should be sent to jail."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Pravin Darekar citing reference of the female colleague of Jarange said in the state legislation " The meeting of escalating Maratha agitation was done in the factory of NCP leader Rajesh Tope's factory. Where NCP leader Rohit Pawar was also present."