Who Is Tushar Doshi? All You Need To Know About New SP Of Pune GRP |

IPS officer Tushar Doshi, who served as Jalna Superintendent of Police during the lathicharge on Maratha quota agitators on September 1, faced a rapid transfer on Friday. Doshi was moved from the State CID department to the Government Railway Police in Pune, just four days after his recent posting.

Remarkably, Doshi, placed on compulsory leave after the Jalna incident pending an inquiry, assumed the role of SP, CID Pune on November 20. However, state education minister Deepak Kesarkar addressed a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging a halt to Doshi's posting.

"An inquiry is pending against him in connection with police using excessive force against protesters demanding quota for the Maratha community," Kesarkar emphasised.

Responding to Kesarkar's appeal, the home department annulled Doshi’s CID posting and reassigned him as superintendent at the Government Railway Police in Pune.

The lathicharge incident at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna had propelled the Maratha quota agitation to the forefront of Maharashtra politics, inciting sporadic incidents of violence across the state. Protestors demanded the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home minister's portfolio. The government took action against several police officers, including Doshi, in an attempt to quell the unrest.

