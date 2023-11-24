Pune: Husband Dies After Wife Punches Him In The Face In Wanwadi | Representational Image

In a shocking incident reported from Pune's Wanwadi area, a man identified as Nikhil Pushparaj Khanna, a builder involved in property deals, tragically died after being punched in the face by his wife, Renuka Nikhil Khanna, during a family dispute. The police have detained Renuka for questioning.

The couple, married for six years, had a heated argument on Friday afternoon that escalated into a physical confrontation. In a fit of anger, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face, causing him to lose consciousness. Upon discovering his condition, family members rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him deceased before treatment could commence.

The Wanwadi police have initiated an investigation into the matter.