 Pune: Husband Dies After Wife Punches Him In The Face In Wanwadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Husband Dies After Wife Punches Him In The Face In Wanwadi

Pune: Husband Dies After Wife Punches Him In The Face In Wanwadi

The Wanwadi police have initiated an investigation into the matter

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Husband Dies After Wife Punches Him In The Face In Wanwadi | Representational Image

In a shocking incident reported from Pune's Wanwadi area, a man identified as Nikhil Pushparaj Khanna, a builder involved in property deals, tragically died after being punched in the face by his wife, Renuka Nikhil Khanna, during a family dispute. The police have detained Renuka for questioning.

The couple, married for six years, had a heated argument on Friday afternoon that escalated into a physical confrontation. In a fit of anger, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face, causing him to lose consciousness. Upon discovering his condition, family members rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him deceased before treatment could commence.

The Wanwadi police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Read Also
Pune: Thief Nabbed, Stolen Gold And Cash Worth ₹10 Lakh Rupees Recovered
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Husband Dies After Wife Punches Him In The Face In Wanwadi

Pune: Husband Dies After Wife Punches Him In The Face In Wanwadi

Pune Horror: Newborn's Genitals Cut, Thrown In Farm On Highway

Pune Horror: Newborn's Genitals Cut, Thrown In Farm On Highway

Pune: Dr Prachiti Punde Conferred With Yashkalyani Rashtriya Vidnyan Ratna Puraskar For Outstanding...

Pune: Dr Prachiti Punde Conferred With Yashkalyani Rashtriya Vidnyan Ratna Puraskar For Outstanding...

Pune: Murlidhar Mohol Calls For Special Task Force To Combat Zika Virus Spread

Pune: Murlidhar Mohol Calls For Special Task Force To Combat Zika Virus Spread

Lalit Purnima At Pune University: All-Night Extravaganza Of Music, Dance, And Drama On This...

Lalit Purnima At Pune University: All-Night Extravaganza Of Music, Dance, And Drama On This...