 Who Is Amol Balwadkar? BJP Leader Likely To Quit Party & Contest Assembly Elections From Pune's Kothrud
Who Is Amol Balwadkar? BJP Leader Likely To Quit Party & Contest Assembly Elections From Pune's Kothrud

Amol Balwadkar, who has adopted the tagline 'Kamacha Manus', held the meeting at the Balewadi High Street. During the event, domestic workers, vada pav sellers, workers, labourers, women and senior citizens from the Kothrud Assembly constituency were honoured on the platform

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Higher & Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil is the incumbent MLA from the Kothrud Assembly seat in Pune. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Amol Balwadkar is vying for the party ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls. He has even challenged the party leadership, stating that he would consider other options if he is not given the ticket. Moreover, Balwadkar has also accused Patil of isolating him within the party after he expressed his desire to contest the polls.

Recently, Balwadkar held a public meeting to demonstrate his strength. He said, “I have worked tirelessly for the party for the last ten years and stood by our leaders. But now, when I express my desire to contest for the Assembly seat, the same leaders threaten me. If a party leader cannot even acknowledge a worker’s aspiration, why should I fear them? The public stands with me, and I draw my strength from their support.” “During the Lok Sabha elections, as I interacted with citizens, they repeatedly urged me to step up. Their concerns and expectations convinced me to pursue this path,” he added.

Balwadkar, who has adopted the tagline 'Kamacha Manus', held the meeting at the Balewadi High Street. During the event, domestic workers, vada pav sellers, workers, labourers, women and senior citizens from the Kothrud Assembly constituency were honoured on the platform. Here, Balwadkar hinted at exploring other political options if the BJP does not consider him. “There is still time for the party to reconsider. If I am not given a ticket, I may have to make a difficult decision for the sake of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Balwadkar is in touch with senior NCP (SP) leaders and that he might join the party, secure a ticket and contest the election against Patil.

