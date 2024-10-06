 October Heat In Pune: City Sees Temperature Surge, Experts Advise Caution
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cited a difference of 11 degrees Celsius between the evening and the afternoon temperatures, resulting in ailments like running nose, fever, and throat irritation

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
October Heat In Pune: City Sees Temperature Surge, Experts Advise Caution

Pune is witnessing a rise in temperature in October. The discomfort rises during the afternoon, especially from 11am to 5pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) cited a difference of 11 degrees Celsius between the evening and the afternoon temperatures, resulting in ailments like running nose, fever, and throat irritation.

Former head of IMD's Weather Forecasting Division, Anupam Kashyapi, while speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "This is a widespread phenomenon, and after the end of the monsoon, there is a rise in temperature, and in October, the solar radiation penetrates and the heat load is increasing. With the increase in temperature and moisture, the feel of heat becomes even more."

The average heat index in October is computed to be 36 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 64 per cent. According to experts, preventive measures must be adopted for heat exhaustion. Consistent exposure to sunlight during the afternoon hours may lead to heatstroke.

The IMD forecast for Pune and neighbouring regions from October 6 to 11 is mainly clear skies. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 22 and 34.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"Monsoon has just started withdrawal from Nandurbar on October 5. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from some more areas of Maharashtra in the next 1-2 days," added Kashyapi.

According to the IMD local forecast, the maximum temperature for Lohegaon is 32 degrees Celsius, Pashan is at 32 degrees Celsius, Lavale is at 32 degrees Celsius, Koregaon Park is at 33 degrees Celsius, and NDA is at 32 degrees Celsius.

