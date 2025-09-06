Pune Videos: A Call For Elephant Madhuri's Return To Kolhapur Emerges During Ganpati Visarjan | Video Grab

During the Ganpati immersion procession in Pune on Saturday, a Dhol-Tasha troupe carried model elephants, conveying a message to bring back the Madhuri Elephant of Kolhapur’s Jain Math.

Madhuri, a female elephant, was previously housed at Nandani near Kolhapur, was shifted to Vantara in Gujarat after the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India upheld the Bombay High Court’s order directing her rehabilitation on a case raised by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Pune: A Call For Elephant Madhuri's Return To Kolhapur Emerges During Ganpati Visarjan (Video 1) pic.twitter.com/0OPhTsiwOf — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 6, 2025

Her shifting to Vantara caused a massive public outcry. Acknowledging the deep cultural and emotional connection Kolhapur has with Madhuri, Vantara then issued an official statement confirming its readiness to assist in the process, provided the court grants permission.

“Vantara will extend full support to any application filed by the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra before the Hon’ble Court requesting Madhuri’s return to Kolhapur,” the rescue centre said. “If permitted, we will provide complete veterinary and technical support to ensure a safe and dignified relocation.”

Pune: A Call For Elephant Madhuri's Return To Kolhapur Emerges During Ganpati Visarjan (Video 2) pic.twitter.com/OQGVdmXKy0 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 6, 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced that the state will request a Supreme Court review, aiming to bring Madhuri back to her original home.

The state government, along with the Jain Math in Kolhapur, is preparing to file an application urging the apex court to reconsider its earlier ruling.