 Pune Video: Teacher Booked For Assaulting Student Over Untucked Shirt; MNS Activists Call For Strict Action
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: Teacher Booked For Assaulting Student Over Untucked Shirt; MNS Activists Call For Strict Action

Pune Video: Teacher Booked For Assaulting Student Over Untucked Shirt; MNS Activists Call For Strict Action

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a protest against the teacher and demanded strict action against him

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Teacher Booked For Assaulting Student Over Untucked Shirt; MNS Activists Call For Strict Action | Video Screengrab

The Pune Police on Saturday registered a case against a teacher for allegedly thrashing and injuring a Class 6 student at a private school after he failed to tuck in his shirt, an official said.

Watch Video:

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered at the Swargate police station under section 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 (Care and Protection of Children), the official said.

Read Also
Satark Park: Park Dedicated To Unsung Heroes Of Military Intelligence Comes Up In Pune
article-image

The incident occurred on September 27 at a private school in the city's Maharashinagar area, he said.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s Batting In Mumbaikar Style; Video
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s Batting In Mumbaikar Style; Video
Agra: 4 Students Held For Circulating Obscene Video & Blackmailing Teacher
Agra: 4 Students Held For Circulating Obscene Video & Blackmailing Teacher
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Distribute Financial Aid To Girl Students Under Nijut Moina Scheme Today
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Distribute Financial Aid To Girl Students Under Nijut Moina Scheme Today
Mumbai's Private Medical Colleges Resume UG Admissions After Govt Assurance On Disbursing Pending Scholarships Dues
Mumbai's Private Medical Colleges Resume UG Admissions After Govt Assurance On Disbursing Pending Scholarships Dues

According to the FIR, the accused teacher, Sandesh Bhosale, allegedly thrashed the student for not tucking in his shirt. The boy sustained injuries and was bleeding.

A notice has been issued to the teacher, the official said.

Read Also
Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Interrogate Over 100 Habitual Offenders, Review CCTV Cameras...
article-image

Meanwhile, activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a protest against the teacher and demanded strict action against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

October Heat In Pune: City Sees Temperature Surge, Experts Advise Caution

October Heat In Pune: City Sees Temperature Surge, Experts Advise Caution

Pune: Seminar On 'Role of Media In Establishing Peace' Held At MIT-WPU

Pune: Seminar On 'Role of Media In Establishing Peace' Held At MIT-WPU

Pune: 10,000 Athletes To Participate In Punit Balan Group's ‘Apla Pune Marathon Season 4’

Pune: 10,000 Athletes To Participate In Punit Balan Group's ‘Apla Pune Marathon Season 4’

Pune Video: Teacher Booked For Assaulting Student Over Untucked Shirt; MNS Activists Call For Strict...

Pune Video: Teacher Booked For Assaulting Student Over Untucked Shirt; MNS Activists Call For Strict...

Satark Park: Park Dedicated To Unsung Heroes Of Military Intelligence Comes Up In Pune

Satark Park: Park Dedicated To Unsung Heroes Of Military Intelligence Comes Up In Pune