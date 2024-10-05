Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Interrogate Over 100 Habitual Offenders, Review CCTV Cameras Within 50-Km Radius | FPJ Photo

In a bid to nab the culprits involved in the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case, Pune Police have interrogated over 100 habitual offenders and reviewed CCTV cameras within a 50-kilometre radius of the crime scene, Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma said on Saturday.

Sharma added that the number of police teams searching for the accused has been increased to 20, which includes officials from the crime branch, detective branch, forensic team, and dog squad.

Besides, every police station within the city limits has been instructed to keep an eye out for any clue related to the horrific crime, he further said.

Moreover, Sharma said the police will ramp up security in ghats and hilly areas like Dive Ghat, Taljai Hills, Bopdev Ghat, and Vetal Tekdi. "Loudspeakers, street lights, sirens, and symbol boards will be installed soon. The patrolling team will also increase," he added.

The Joint CP also lamented that due to a shortage of police personnel in Pune, it is difficult to maintain law and order. "Police could not be present every time in every isolated area. People should take care and avoid going to dark places, especially at night," he concluded.

For the unversed, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied her male friend using his own clothes and belt and assaulted him in Bopdev Ghat on Thursday night.

Police investigation revealed the three suspects, who were armed with 'koyta' (machetes) and bamboo sticks, took away the woman's ornaments and later raped her. The trio also warned the duo of dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone.

Meanwhile, the woman who was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital has now been released and is currently with her parents. "Her counselling is underway," Sharma said.

Earlier on Friday night, the police prepared sketches of two of the suspects on the basis of descriptions given by the male friend of the woman. They have provided three mobile phone numbers -- 8691999689, 8275200947, 9307545045 -- and appealed to citizens to contact them if they come across any information about the case.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage, purportedly showing the three unidentified suspects in the case, went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, the suspects are seen standing outside a shop near a bike. The time stamp shows 1:36am on October 4 (Friday), just hours after the horrific incident. The police have yet to identify and nab the suspects.