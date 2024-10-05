Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati, Katraj |

Pune Metro has issued a notification inviting tenders for the design and construction of underground stations at Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj. These stations are part of the Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro's Purple Line, which currently runs from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate.

According to the notification, the company awarded the tender will have to complete the project within 42 months after the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) is issued. Additionally, the notification states that the last day for submitting tenders is December 3, while the tenders will be opened on December 4 at 4:30pm at the Procurement Department, Civil Court Metro Station.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension.

Earlier in August, the Maharashtra government approved the revised financial plan of ₹2,954 crore for this fully underground metro stretch. "This approval will speed up the work on this metro stretch," Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Spanning 5.464 km, the Swargate to Katraj stretch will include three stations: Gultekdi Market Yard, Padmavati (Saibaba Nagar), and Katraj.

This extension will benefit residents of Padmavati, Gultekdi, Market Yard, Dhankawadi, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Katraj, and Ambegaon.