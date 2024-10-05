 Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati, Katraj
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati, Katraj

Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati, Katraj

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati, Katraj |

Pune Metro has issued a notification inviting tenders for the design and construction of underground stations at Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj. These stations are part of the Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro's Purple Line, which currently runs from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate.

According to the notification, the company awarded the tender will have to complete the project within 42 months after the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) is issued. Additionally, the notification states that the last day for submitting tenders is December 3, while the tenders will be opened on December 4 at 4:30pm at the Procurement Department, Civil Court Metro Station.

Read Also
Pune: Harshavardhan Patil To Join NCP (SP) On Monday, Likely To Contest From Indapur Assembly Seat
article-image

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension.

Earlier in August, the Maharashtra government approved the revised financial plan of ₹2,954 crore for this fully underground metro stretch. "This approval will speed up the work on this metro stretch," Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

FPJ Shorts
Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts To Rumours About Rajinikanth's Deteriorating Health Because Of Coolie Shoot: 'Sad To See False News Spread'
Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts To Rumours About Rajinikanth's Deteriorating Health Because Of Coolie Shoot: 'Sad To See False News Spread'
PM Modi Inaugurates Banjara Virasat Museum; Launches Projects Worth ₹23,300 Cr Related To Agri, Animal Husbandry Sectors In Maharashtra's Washim
PM Modi Inaugurates Banjara Virasat Museum; Launches Projects Worth ₹23,300 Cr Related To Agri, Animal Husbandry Sectors In Maharashtra's Washim
X's Brazilian Dilemma: Brazil's Supreme Court Rules Elon Musk’s Platform Paid Fines To Wrong Bank, Stalling Resumption Of Services
X's Brazilian Dilemma: Brazil's Supreme Court Rules Elon Musk’s Platform Paid Fines To Wrong Bank, Stalling Resumption Of Services
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bets On Infrastructure To Turn Election Tide As PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro 3
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bets On Infrastructure To Turn Election Tide As PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro 3

Spanning 5.464 km, the Swargate to Katraj stretch will include three stations: Gultekdi Market Yard, Padmavati (Saibaba Nagar), and Katraj.

Read Also
Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of 3 Alleged Suspects Goes Viral, Pune Police Continue...
article-image

This extension will benefit residents of Padmavati, Gultekdi, Market Yard, Dhankawadi, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Katraj, and Ambegaon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Interrogate Over 100 Habitual Offenders, Review CCTV Cameras...

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Interrogate Over 100 Habitual Offenders, Review CCTV Cameras...

PM Modi Arrives In Maharashtra; Tries Hands At Drums, Prays At Jagdamba Ma Temple

PM Modi Arrives In Maharashtra; Tries Hands At Drums, Prays At Jagdamba Ma Temple

Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati,...

Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati,...

Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of...

Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of...

Pune: NICMAR University Hosts First Convocation; Over 790 Students Conferred Degrees Across Various...

Pune: NICMAR University Hosts First Convocation; Over 790 Students Conferred Degrees Across Various...