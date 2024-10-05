Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of 3 Alleged Suspects Goes Viral, Pune Police Continue Manhunt | Video Screengrab

A CCTV footage, purportedly showing the three unidentified suspects in the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case, went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, the suspects are seen standing outside a shop near a bike. The time stamp shows 1:36am on October 4 (Friday), just hours after the horrific incident. The police have yet to identify and nab the suspects.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of 3 Alleged Suspects Goes Viral, Pune Police Continue Manhunt#Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/Ej1cFSc8Lo — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2024

All you need to know about the case:

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied her male friend using his own clothes and belt and assaulted him in Bopdev Ghat, police said.

Police investigation revealed the three suspects, who were armed with 'koyta' (machetes) and bamboo sticks, took away the woman's ornaments and later raped her. The trio also warned the duo of dire consequences if they revealed about the incident to anyone, said the police.

"As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghart area late on Thursday night where three unidentified persons allegedly raped her," said Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said the trio first tied the woman's male friend with his own clothes and belt at the crime scene and then took turns to rape her.

"After the accused left the place, the young woman went to her male friend and untied him. Both then reached the woman's house where she lived with her sister. Later, they went to a private hospital in Kothrud, where staff advised them to go to Sassoon Hospital," said the officer.

The police came to know about the incident at around 5am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police have prepared sketches of two of the suspects on the basis of descriptions given by the male friend of the woman. They have provided three mobile phone numbers -- 8691999689, 8275200947, 9307545045 -- and appealed to citizens to contact them if they come across any information about the case.