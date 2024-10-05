 Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of ₹34 Lakh in Share Trading Scam; Speeding Tempo Driver Kills Man
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of ₹34 Lakh in Share Trading Scam; Speeding Tempo Driver Kills Man

Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of ₹34 Lakh in Share Trading Scam; Speeding Tempo Driver Kills Man

Pune, like any other city, witnesses a range of criminal activities on a daily basis. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we bring to you concise summaries of some selected cases.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of ₹34 Lakh in Share Trading Scam; Speeding Tempo Driver Kills Man |

Pune, like many urban centres, experiences a variety of criminal incidents daily. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we provide concise summaries of selected cases to keep you informed.

Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In

A house break-in has been reported on Forest Road in the Lohegaon area, with a man making off with gold jewellery worth ₹5,12,500, silver jewellery worth ₹50,000, and ₹10,000 in cash, officials said on Saturday. The incident occurred between September 25 and October 4, when no one was at home and the door was locked. A case has been registered against an unknown individual at the Vimantal Police Station after family members discovered that the door lock was broken and jewellery had been stolen upon their return. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Pune: Harshavardhan Patil To Join NCP (SP) On Monday, Likely To Contest From Indapur Assembly Seat
article-image

Woman Duped Of ₹34 Lakh in Share Trading Scam

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Irked Over Dispute On Reckless Driving, Drunk Man Rams Motorcycle On Latur-Ausa Highway; 2 Including 6-Yr-Old Killed
Maharashtra: Irked Over Dispute On Reckless Driving, Drunk Man Rams Motorcycle On Latur-Ausa Highway; 2 Including 6-Yr-Old Killed
Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched in India at Rs 8.45 Lakh
Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched in India at Rs 8.45 Lakh
Not Kauwa Biryani But Chooha Mithai: Rats Seen Eating Sweets On Sale Inside Delhi Shop; Video Emerges
Not Kauwa Biryani But Chooha Mithai: Rats Seen Eating Sweets On Sale Inside Delhi Shop; Video Emerges
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here

A 48-year-old woman residing near the Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandir was duped of ₹34,20,433 in a share trading scam, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place between September 9 and 25, and a case has been registered at the Vishrambaug Police Station against an unidentified cyber fraudster. According to the police, the fraudster, posing as an agent of a share trading company, called the woman and promised her lucrative gains in return for the amount invested. Later, the woman learned that she had been duped and went to the police to lodge a complaint.

Read Also
Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of 3 Alleged Suspects Goes Viral, Pune Police Continue...
article-image

Speeding Tempo Driver Kills Man

Ajay Pratap Suryawanshi (30, resident of Kolwadi, Haveli) died during treatment after being hit by a speeding tempo, officials said on Saturday. According to the police, Suryawanshi and his relative Kiran Kamble (35, resident of Wadebolhai) were travelling on a two-wheeler when a speeding tempo collided with their vehicle on the Kesnand-Kolwadi road in front of Optima Heights Society at around 8:30pm on Thursday. Suryawanshi was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police added that they are on the lookout for the tempo driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati,...

Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati,...

Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of...

Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of...

Pune: NICMAR University Hosts First Convocation; Over 790 Students Conferred Degrees Across Various...

Pune: NICMAR University Hosts First Convocation; Over 790 Students Conferred Degrees Across Various...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches 'Saksham' Initiative To Empower Students In Civic Schools

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches 'Saksham' Initiative To Empower Students In Civic Schools

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of 3 Alleged Suspects Goes Viral, Pune Police Continue...

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of 3 Alleged Suspects Goes Viral, Pune Police Continue...