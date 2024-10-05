Pune Crime Diary: Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In; Woman Duped Of ₹34 Lakh in Share Trading Scam; Speeding Tempo Driver Kills Man |

Pune, like many urban centres, experiences a variety of criminal incidents daily. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we provide concise summaries of selected cases to keep you informed.

Jewellery Worth ₹5.74 Lakh Stolen In Lohegaon House Break-In

A house break-in has been reported on Forest Road in the Lohegaon area, with a man making off with gold jewellery worth ₹5,12,500, silver jewellery worth ₹50,000, and ₹10,000 in cash, officials said on Saturday. The incident occurred between September 25 and October 4, when no one was at home and the door was locked. A case has been registered against an unknown individual at the Vimantal Police Station after family members discovered that the door lock was broken and jewellery had been stolen upon their return. Further investigation is underway.

Woman Duped Of ₹34 Lakh in Share Trading Scam

A 48-year-old woman residing near the Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandir was duped of ₹34,20,433 in a share trading scam, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place between September 9 and 25, and a case has been registered at the Vishrambaug Police Station against an unidentified cyber fraudster. According to the police, the fraudster, posing as an agent of a share trading company, called the woman and promised her lucrative gains in return for the amount invested. Later, the woman learned that she had been duped and went to the police to lodge a complaint.

Speeding Tempo Driver Kills Man

Ajay Pratap Suryawanshi (30, resident of Kolwadi, Haveli) died during treatment after being hit by a speeding tempo, officials said on Saturday. According to the police, Suryawanshi and his relative Kiran Kamble (35, resident of Wadebolhai) were travelling on a two-wheeler when a speeding tempo collided with their vehicle on the Kesnand-Kolwadi road in front of Optima Heights Society at around 8:30pm on Thursday. Suryawanshi was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police added that they are on the lookout for the tempo driver.