In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa

By: Anand Chaini | September 06, 2025
Ganpati Visarjan in Pune is one of the grandest celebrations of the year
The processions are marked by the beats of dhol-tasha and lezim, along with the blowing of conch shells
Thousands of devotees gather on streets to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya”
The five manache Ganpati lead the immersion procession
Laxmi Road, Tilak Road and Shivaji Road become the major routes for the visarjan procession
The atmosphere is filled with energy, colours and deep faith
A display of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the immersion procession
An artist, dressed as Lord Krishna, looked strikingly realistic during the visarjan procession
The Kesari Wada Ganpati Mandal’s dhol-tasha pathak performed with postman-inspired costumes
Along with traditional music, DJs were also seen during the visarjan procession
Over 8,000 police personnel worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth flow of the massive crowd
