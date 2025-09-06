In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa

By: Anand Chaini | September 06, 2025

Ganpati Visarjan in Pune is one of the grandest celebrations of the year

Anand Chaini

The processions are marked by the beats of dhol-tasha and lezim, along with the blowing of conch shells

Anand Chaini

Thousands of devotees gather on streets to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya”

Anand Chaini

The five manache Ganpati lead the immersion procession

Anand Chaini

Laxmi Road, Tilak Road and Shivaji Road become the major routes for the visarjan procession

Anand Chaini

The atmosphere is filled with energy, colours and deep faith

Anand Chaini

A display of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the immersion procession

Anand Chaini

An artist, dressed as Lord Krishna, looked strikingly realistic during the visarjan procession

Anand Chaini

The Kesari Wada Ganpati Mandal’s dhol-tasha pathak performed with postman-inspired costumes

Anand Chaini

Along with traditional music, DJs were also seen during the visarjan procession

Anand Chaini

Over 8,000 police personnel worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth flow of the massive crowd

Anand Chaini

Thanks For Reading!

Unity On Display: Pune's Muslim Community Sets Up Refreshment Stalls For Ganpati Visarjan Devotees
Find out More