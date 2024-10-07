 Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Review Data From 3000+ Phones; Check CCTV From 100+ Spots; Announce ₹10 Lakh Reward For Info On Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Review Data From 3000+ Phones; Check CCTV From 100+ Spots; Announce ₹10 Lakh Reward For Info On Accused

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Review Data From 3000+ Phones; Check CCTV From 100+ Spots; Announce ₹10 Lakh Reward For Info On Accused

It has been over three days, but the Pune Police have yet to apprehend the culprits involved in the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Review Data From 3000+ Phones; Check CCTV From 100+ Spots; Announce ₹10 Lakh Reward For Info On Accused | FPJ Photo

It has been over three days, but the Pune Police have yet to apprehend the culprits involved in the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case. Speaking to The Free Press Journal on Monday, R Raja, DCP, Zone 5, Pune City Police, gave an update on their investigation and shared that a reward of ₹10 lakh has been announced for providing information about the suspects.

"The number of police teams searching for the accused has been increased to 60, which includes officials from the crime branch, detective branch, forensic team, and dog squad. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from over 100 locations within 70-80 kilometres of the crime spot at Bopdev Ghat has been collected and is being analysed," said the DCP.

Read Also
Pune: Days After Horrific Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape, Victim-Shaming Sparks Debate; MLA Dhangekar Says...
article-image

"We have recovered data of mobile phones active in the locality before and after the incident and found that more than 3,000 cell phones were active. Call detail records are being verified and analysed. Besides, over 200 habitual offenders have been interrogated. Additionally, the sketches of the suspects have been circulated to all groups and nearby villages. We are receiving calls, and the information is being verified," he added.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied up her male friend using his own clothes and belt and assaulted him in Bopdev Ghat on Thursday night.

FPJ Shorts
Saint Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title, End Trophy Drought for PBKS Co-Owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia; Watch Video
Saint Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title, End Trophy Drought for PBKS Co-Owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia; Watch Video
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud: Verbal Spat Between The Two Escalates; Comedian Call Ola Boss 'OLAN MUSK'
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud: Verbal Spat Between The Two Escalates; Comedian Call Ola Boss 'OLAN MUSK'
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Event In Delhi Today
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Event In Delhi Today
JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025 To Close Today; Check How To Apply
JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025 To Close Today; Check How To Apply
Read Also
Pune: Dr Neelam Gorhe Urges Increased Patrolling in Uninhabited Areas, Including Bopdev Ghat, Dive...
article-image

Police investigation revealed the three suspects, who were armed with 'koyta' (machetes) and bamboo sticks, took away the woman's ornaments and later raped her. The trio also warned the duo of dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone.

Meanwhile, the police are under immense pressure to solve the case as quickly as possible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Review Data From 3000+ Phones; Check CCTV From 100+ Spots;...

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Review Data From 3000+ Phones; Check CCTV From 100+ Spots;...

Pune: Who is Economist-Author Sanjeev Sanyal? Know All About Gokhale Institute's New Chancellor

Pune: Who is Economist-Author Sanjeev Sanyal? Know All About Gokhale Institute's New Chancellor

Pune: Dr Neelam Gorhe Urges Increased Patrolling in Uninhabited Areas, Including Bopdev Ghat, Dive...

Pune: Dr Neelam Gorhe Urges Increased Patrolling in Uninhabited Areas, Including Bopdev Ghat, Dive...

Pune: Days After Horrific Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape, Victim-Shaming Sparks Debate; MLA Dhangekar Says...

Pune: Days After Horrific Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape, Victim-Shaming Sparks Debate; MLA Dhangekar Says...

October Heat In Pune: City Sees Temperature Surge, Experts Advise Caution

October Heat In Pune: City Sees Temperature Surge, Experts Advise Caution