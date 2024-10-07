Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Review Data From 3000+ Phones; Check CCTV From 100+ Spots; Announce ₹10 Lakh Reward For Info On Accused | FPJ Photo

It has been over three days, but the Pune Police have yet to apprehend the culprits involved in the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case. Speaking to The Free Press Journal on Monday, R Raja, DCP, Zone 5, Pune City Police, gave an update on their investigation and shared that a reward of ₹10 lakh has been announced for providing information about the suspects.

"The number of police teams searching for the accused has been increased to 60, which includes officials from the crime branch, detective branch, forensic team, and dog squad. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from over 100 locations within 70-80 kilometres of the crime spot at Bopdev Ghat has been collected and is being analysed," said the DCP.

"We have recovered data of mobile phones active in the locality before and after the incident and found that more than 3,000 cell phones were active. Call detail records are being verified and analysed. Besides, over 200 habitual offenders have been interrogated. Additionally, the sketches of the suspects have been circulated to all groups and nearby villages. We are receiving calls, and the information is being verified," he added.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied up her male friend using his own clothes and belt and assaulted him in Bopdev Ghat on Thursday night.

Police investigation revealed the three suspects, who were armed with 'koyta' (machetes) and bamboo sticks, took away the woman's ornaments and later raped her. The trio also warned the duo of dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone.

Meanwhile, the police are under immense pressure to solve the case as quickly as possible.