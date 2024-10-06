Pune: Days After Horrific Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape, Victim-Shaming Sparks Debate; MLA Dhangekar Says ‘Those Blaming the Victim Are Stupid’

Pune: Days After Horrific Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape, Victim-Shaming Sparks Debate; MLA Dhangekar Says ‘Those Blaming Victim Are Stupid’ | FPJ Photo

Days after the horrific gang rape in Pune, the victim-blaming began, with people from various walks of life blaming the girl for going to the ghat section of the city at night with a boy. However, some stood with the girl, including Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, who said that those blaming the rape survivor are stupid.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied her male friend using his own cloths and belt and assaulted him at an isolated place on the outskirts of Pune city on Thursday night. Police investigation revealed the three suspects, who were armed with 'koyta' (machetes) and bamboo sticks, took away the woman's ornaments and later raped her. The trio also warned the duo of dire consequences if they revealed about the incident to anyone. The horrific incident took place in the Bopdev Ghat area at around 10.45 pm on Thursday and a day later police released sketches of two of the suspects as they intensified efforts to trace the culprits and sought help of citizens to nab them.

'Basic safety 101' by Shefali Vaidya

Reacting to the news, Shefali Vaidya, freelance writer and newspaper columnist based in Pune took to X, writing: "The Bopdev Ghat gang rape in Pune is a horrible crime, no doubt, and the perps must be punished speedily. But I really don’t understand the desire of young couples to go to an ill-lit, deserted area far away from human habitation in the dead of the night. Bopdev Ghat is known for night robberies and other crimes. If you must go there at night, at least make sure you are part of a big group. This is basic safety 101! In an ideal world, crimes like this should not happen, yes, I agree, but we do NOT live in an ideal world. World over, in every city, they tell you areas to avoid if you are alone at night. There ARE neighborhoods that are known to be unsafe even in the safest of cities anywhere in the world, and anyone who knows the demography of Kondhwa would know better than to venture there alone in the middle of the night, man or woman."

She added, "I am sorry, this is not victim shaming, this is just common sense. Try NOT to go out alone in dodgy areas, deserted areas, areas away from human habitation, areas with no lighting in the dead of the night. That’s a basic global rule of safety. Why is that so difficult to understand?"

MLA Dhangekar Says ‘Those Blaming the Victim Are Stupid’

While Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar condemned those blaming the girl, calling them "stupid." He criticised the lack of police presence in the city, which has led to an increase in crimes against women, and blamed Pune Police for negligence. He demanded the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of neglecting the common man while being preoccupied with politics. Dhangekar vowed to protest against every possible crime against women, asserting his constitutional rights.

'Put up a sign warning that it is a rape or molestation-prone area'

Zeba Ali, a 33-year-old HR professional, questioned why girls should be restricted from going out at night. She stated, "If a place is unsafe, the administration should put up a sign warning that it is a rape or molestation-prone area, so we can avoid it. Why is it always the girl’s fault?"

Rashmi Dhanorkar, a 33-year-old actor, stated that rape laws should be stricter and that capital punishment alone won't suffice; instead, rapists should be killed mercilessly, just as they assaulted the victim. She also criticised those questioning the girl's decision to visit a hill at night, asserting that girls should have the same freedom as boys to go out without fear.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree Patil, a 32-year-old actor, emphasised the importance of self-protection for girls, noting that while the girl should not be blamed, girls should take precautions, inform parents of their whereabouts, and stay safe. She also blamed drug abuse and addiction for contributing to such incidents.

Ganesh Koli, a 34-year-old auto driver, opined that girls should not go out after 10pm because society is not safe. Although he noted that it is not always the girls fault. However, when asked why rapes occur, he had no answer.

Subhas Shetti, a 64-year-old retired engineer, remarked that Pune is no longer safe for girls. He highlighted the lack of police patrolling and criticised the mentality behind such crimes. Shetty pointed out that while police claim a shortage of manpower, they deploy full teams when any minister visits, but the common man suffers. He stressed that the rape survivor in the Bopdev Ghat case is absolutely not at fault.

Pooja Hirwde, a 27-year-old software engineer from Pune, attributed rapes to the sick mentality in society and expressed concerns over the city's safety for women.

Apurva, a 40-year-old homemaker, said that while it’s not entirely the girl’s fault, everyone should be mindful of the time and place they visit. However, she believes the city is safe for women and noted that police won’t assist until you reach out to them.