Pune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Was Dragged to Isolated Area and Assaulted at 11 PM — Horrific Details of Bopdev Ghat Case

Pune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Dragged to Isolated Area and Assaulted at 11 PM — Horrific Details of Bopdev Ghat Case |

Even as the city is trying to recover from the sexual assault of two minors by a school van driver and the rape of a child by her father, along with the case of the rape of a student from a well-known city college, yet another gang rape case has shocked Pune.

According to information, a 21-year-old student who was out with friend was gang-raped by three unknown men in the Bopdev Ghat area on Thursday at 11pm.

As shared by Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint CP of Pune City Police, the girl had gone out with her friend that night.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes

The police have taken a statement from the victim woman who has been admitted to a hospital after the incident. As per the statement, the accused first beat up the woman's friend, tied him with his shirt and belt to a tree. They then dragged the woman to an isolated area and gangraped her. After the accused left the crime scene.

The case has led to a huge uproar in political circles, with leaders like Supriya Sule, Aaditya Thackeray, and Priyanka Chaturvedi slamming the law and order situation in the city.