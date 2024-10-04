 Pune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Was Dragged to Isolated Area and Assaulted at 11 PM — Horrific Details of Bopdev Ghat Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Was Dragged to Isolated Area and Assaulted at 11 PM — Horrific Details of Bopdev Ghat Case

Pune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Was Dragged to Isolated Area and Assaulted at 11 PM — Horrific Details of Bopdev Ghat Case

The case has led to a huge uproar in political circles, with leaders like Supriya Sule, Aaditya Thackeray, and Priyanka Chaturvedi slamming the law and order situation in the city.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Dragged to Isolated Area and Assaulted at 11 PM — Horrific Details of Bopdev Ghat Case |

Even as the city is trying to recover from the sexual assault of two minors by a school van driver and the rape of a child by her father, along with the case of the rape of a student from a well-known city college, yet another gang rape case has shocked Pune.

According to information, a 21-year-old student who was out with friend was gang-raped by three unknown men in the Bopdev Ghat area on Thursday at 11pm.

As shared by Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint CP of Pune City Police, the girl had gone out with her friend that night.

Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes

FPJ Shorts
Video: School Girl Screams & Runs, Her Friend Jumps Into Field As Men Sexually Assault Them While Returning Home In UP’s Deoria
Video: School Girl Screams & Runs, Her Friend Jumps Into Field As Men Sexually Assault Them While Returning Home In UP’s Deoria
IIM Bangalore, IIT Madras Release ‘India Incubator Kaleidoscope 2024’ Report; Key Details Inside
IIM Bangalore, IIT Madras Release ‘India Incubator Kaleidoscope 2024’ Report; Key Details Inside
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Surpasses 1 Crore Customers in Central India
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Surpasses 1 Crore Customers in Central India
Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO: Electronic Manufacturer Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Debut At 90% Premium
Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO: Electronic Manufacturer Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Debut At 90% Premium

The police have taken a statement from the victim woman who has been admitted to a hospital after the incident. As per the statement, the accused first beat up the woman's friend, tied him with his shirt and belt to a tree. They then dragged the woman to an isolated area and gangraped her. After the accused left the crime scene.

The case has led to a huge uproar in political circles, with leaders like Supriya Sule, Aaditya Thackeray, and Priyanka Chaturvedi slamming the law and order situation in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Was Dragged to...

Pune: Before Gang Rape, Woman's Male Friends Beaten, Tied to Tree With Clothes; She Was Dragged to...

Pune: Amid Speculation of a Switch, Harshvardhan Patil Dumps BJP to Join Sharad Pawar's Camp

Pune: Amid Speculation of a Switch, Harshvardhan Patil Dumps BJP to Join Sharad Pawar's Camp

Pune Gangrape: 'Worst Home Minister Among All States', Oppn Parties Slam Shinde Govt For Crippling...

Pune Gangrape: 'Worst Home Minister Among All States', Oppn Parties Slam Shinde Govt For Crippling...

Pune Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Gangraped In Bopdev Ghat; 10 Police Teams Deployed To Track Down...

Pune Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Gangraped In Bopdev Ghat; 10 Police Teams Deployed To Track Down...

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 5 & 6): Durgas Of Pune Walk, Pune Fountain Pen Show 2024 And More...

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 5 & 6): Durgas Of Pune Walk, Pune Fountain Pen Show 2024 And More...