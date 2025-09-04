Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Visits |

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple has been officially recognised by the Universe Book of World Records in Missouri, USA, for setting a world record for the highest number of devotees visiting a single temple in a year. The certificate in this regard was presented to the trust during Ganeshotsav on Wednesday.

The trustees and office bearers of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajivan Ganapati Trust, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, accepted the certificate. This honour was given in recognition of the continuous influx of devotees throughout the year.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is famous not only in India but all over the world. Devotees from various countries come to the temple in large numbers to have darshan of Lord Ganesha.

Due to this, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple has become one of the most visited spiritual places in the world. This record has been verified and certified by the official committee of the Universe Book of World Records and World Registration.

Moreover, for the first time, a Replica of the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival idol emersion ceremony was done in the sea in Thailand’s Phuket after a replica of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple had opened in Thailand’s Phuket due to the efforts of Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa.

Read Also Injections & Syringes Found Near Balewadi Stadium In Pune Raise Concerns

The 50-foot replica temple, estimated to cost Rs 9 crore, was completed by Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa of Phuket 9 Real Estate Company Limited.