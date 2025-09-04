 Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Visits
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Visits

Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Visits

Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple has been officially recognised by the Universe Book of World Records in Missouri, USA, for setting a world record for the highest number of devotees visiting a single temple in a year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Visits |

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple has been officially recognised by the Universe Book of World Records in Missouri, USA, for setting a world record for the highest number of devotees visiting a single temple in a year. The certificate in this regard was presented to the trust during Ganeshotsav on Wednesday.

The trustees and office bearers of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajivan Ganapati Trust, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, accepted the certificate. This honour was given in recognition of the continuous influx of devotees throughout the year.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is famous not only in India but all over the world. Devotees from various countries come to the temple in large numbers to have darshan of Lord Ganesha. 

Read Also
Ganpati Mandals Defy Noise Limits Across Pune; Citizens Question Authorities’ Laxity
article-image

Due to this, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple has become one of the most visited spiritual places in the world. This record has been verified and certified by the official committee of the Universe Book of World Records and World Registration. 

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Over 550 Contract Employees Of NMMC Face Job Loss Amid Fresh Recruitment Drive
Navi Mumbai News: Over 550 Contract Employees Of NMMC Face Job Loss Amid Fresh Recruitment Drive
Mumbai News: Sufi Islamic Board To Support MY Bharat’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047
Mumbai News: Sufi Islamic Board To Support MY Bharat’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047
Mumbai News: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai News: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back
Mumbai News: Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Obtain Provisional Fire NOC, Await High Court Clearance To Move Back

Moreover, for the first time, a Replica of the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival idol emersion ceremony was done in the sea in Thailand’s Phuket after a replica of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple had opened in Thailand’s Phuket due to the efforts of Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa. 

Read Also
Injections & Syringes Found Near Balewadi Stadium In Pune Raise Concerns
article-image

The 50-foot replica temple, estimated to cost Rs 9 crore, was completed by Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa of Phuket 9 Real Estate Company Limited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra's Jalgaon District Dispatches Rs 8 Lakh Worth Relief Material To Punjab Flood Victims

Maharashtra's Jalgaon District Dispatches Rs 8 Lakh Worth Relief Material To Punjab Flood Victims

Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Visits

Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Visits

Maharashtra Govt's 'Rashtraneta To Rashtrapita Seva Pakhwada' To Be Launched On Sept 17

Maharashtra Govt's 'Rashtraneta To Rashtrapita Seva Pakhwada' To Be Launched On Sept 17

Shocking VIDEO: Newly Bought Car Goes Out Of Control In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari On Pune-Nashik...

Shocking VIDEO: Newly Bought Car Goes Out Of Control In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari On Pune-Nashik...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 318 Objections Raised Against PCMC's Proposed Ward Structure; 276 Submitted On...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 318 Objections Raised Against PCMC's Proposed Ward Structure; 276 Submitted On...