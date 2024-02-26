When will the Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Metro stretch start?

#StartPuneRamwadiMetro Trends On X As Pune Metro Awaits State Nod To Begin Operations On Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch | Anand Chaini

Pune: Construction of the metro across the city has been a constant concern for Punekars. This is a two-faced problem, where neither the metro is ready to run, nor is it leading to a decrease in vehicles on the road and traffic congestion. Naturally, every Punekar is eager to know when the Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Metro stretch will start.

Green signal from CMRS

Work on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune metro has been completed by Pune Metro and recently, it also received a green signal from the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), after inspecting the line in January. Now, the only stopping factor is the nod of the state government, which is yet to be given. This line was completed and ready for inauguration on February 19th, but it was reportedly delayed due to the possibility of a visit by Prime Minister Modi.

Read Also Why Is Pune Metro Shutting Down Its Return Journey Ticket Facility?

When will the metro run?

The Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro is 4.1 kilo meters and has 4 stations on the route. It will give great relief to commuters on the Pune-Nagar road who face traffic jams on a daily basis. It will also help passengers from Yerawda, Kalyani Nagar and Ramwadi by saving time and making their journey easier. As soon as the state government gives its nod, Pune metro will be out and ready to serve Punekars on the Ruby Hall-Ramwadi stretch. As of now, there is no update on this.