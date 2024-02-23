Why Is Pune Metro Shutting Down Its Return Journey Ticket Facility? | Anand Chaini

Pune Metro announced via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday that it would be discontinuing the Return Journey Ticket (RJT) facility from March 1.

"Attention Passengers. The Return Journey Ticket (RJT) facility will no longer be available starting 1st March 2024," read the post.

प्रवाशांसाठी महत्वाची सूचना-

दिनांक 1 मार्च 2024 पासून परतीच्या प्रवासाचे तिकीट (Return Journey Ticket (RJT)) काढण्याची सुविधा बंद करण्यात येत आहे.

ह्याची सर्व प्रवाशांनी नोंद घ्यावी !



Attention Passengers-

The Return Journey Ticket (RJT) facility will no longer be available… pic.twitter.com/9x7ixFIvKh — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) February 22, 2024

Following this announcement, confusion arose among X users regarding the sudden decision.

A user commented, "Please share valid reasons for such knee-jerk decisions. Everywhere in the world of the travel industry, a return ticket is a norm. It saves time and reduces queues. If you don't want to offer a discount, that's perfectly fine. You can say so and charge, but removing the facility itself is WRONG."

Pls share valid reasons for such kneejerk descisions. Everywhere in the world of travel industry a return ticket is a NORM. It saves time & reduces queue. If u don't want 2 offer discount that's perfectly fine. u can say so & charge, but removing facility itself is WRONG.#Pune — Ajay Joshi 🇮🇳 (@AjayJoshi1980) February 22, 2024

"Don't stop this facility. Charge the full fare if you want but make it available," wrote another.

Don't stop this facility. Charge full fare if you want but make it available. Also, don't try to come up with solutions for people paying for full journey but using it only for partial. — Pradeep Hardikar (@PradeepHardikar) February 23, 2024

"This is not good, especially for school children and elders travelling by metro. Please rethink the decision," wrote a third person.

This is not good speciality for school children and elder travelling the metro. Please rethink on the decision @PuneMetroGroup @metrorailpune — Vaijnatht (@tvaijnath) February 22, 2024

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal spoke to Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Public Relations and Administration), Pune Metro, and he shared the reason behind the discontinuation of the return journey ticket.

"The Return Journey Ticket facility wasn’t very popular among commuters. Besides, some people were not able to understand its technicalities, and this would often result in fines being imposed on them," he said.

Notably, Delhi Metro also doesn't allow the return journey ticket facility, while the Mumbai Metro does.