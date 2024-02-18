PHOTOS: Fun-Filled Metro Ride For 250 Children From Pune NGO

By: Aakash Singh | February 18, 2024

Nearly 250 children from Vanchit Vikas, an NGO in Pune, enjoyed a fun-filled metro ride on Sunday

The children were taken from the Civil Court metro station to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) metro station for their joyful excursion

They were seen holding placards advocating the efficiency and environmental friendliness of the metro as a mode of transportation

The children were observed enjoying their journey

Pune Metro has previously organised similar tours, involving children from various schools

The Pune Metro currently operates on two routes: from PCMC to Civil Court and from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic

Parking spaces at eight metro stations have been made available and will soon open to the public

In January, the average daily ridership of Pune Metro surged to 56,633 passengers

