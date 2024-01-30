When Will The New Airport Terminal Building At Pune Airport Open? Read Here |

To address congestion during peak hours at Pune Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had undertaken the planning of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB).

This new terminal, which showcases Maharashtra’s rich culture, spans 51,595 square meters and is anticipated to handle 12 million passengers annually, a substantial upgrade from the current capacity of 7.2 million.

It will have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters upon completion. As part of the Pune airport expansion project, there are plans for a new terminal building with an estimated cost of ₹475 crore, a multilevel car parking facility costing ₹120 crore, and the development of a new cargo complex with an investment of approximately ₹300 crore.

When Will The New Airport Terminal Building At Pune Airport Open?

Now that the project is completed, people are eagerly awaiting the opening of the new terminal.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his visit to Pune Airport on January 14, highlighted that the project has recently been completed, prompting his inspection. He had announced that the inauguration of the new terminal building is scheduled for two or three weeks after his visit. However, despite the passage of two weeks, there has been no official announcement regarding the inauguration.

In his statement, Minister Scindia clarified that his responsibility was to complete the project, which has now been accomplished. The decision on the inauguration, he mentioned, would be discussed and decided upon by the Chief Minister and deputy chief ministers of the state, with the actual inauguration expected to take place in "two or three weeks."

In recent days, travelers departing from Pune airport have consistently voiced dissatisfaction with crowded areas and challenges during the check-in process. The definitive solution to these issues lies in commencing operations at the new terminal building, which is fully prepared and awaiting inauguration.