'Swachh Pahije Mala': Jyotiraditya Scindia Scolds Officials For Untidiness At Pune Airport's New Terminal; Watch Video

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during an inspection of Pune Airport's new terminal, took officials to task upon observing the untidiness at the facility on Friday. "Why is this not cleaned? Swachh pahije mala (I want everything cleaned)," he was heard saying. His visit was part of preparations for the expected inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February.

In a press statement, Scindia underscored Pune's potential as an educational and industrial hub and stressed that an airport goes beyond being a structure of glass and cement. "It represents the face of a city," he said. The Union Minister highlighted the unique design of each airport, incorporating cultural elements such as a replica of Shaniwar Wada and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Pune Airport's new terminal.

Adding a personal touch, Scindia mentioned his great-grandfather's role in installing the first equestrian statue in Pune, emphasising the airport's role in showcasing Maharashtra's rich culture to passengers.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹475 crore, the new terminal is set for inauguration, albeit facing some delays that led to allegations of postponement due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unavailability.

The terminal, covering 50,000 square meters, boasts 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters, with three aerobridges connecting the old and new buildings.

The current terminal handles 7.1 million passengers annually, while the new terminal will accommodate up to 12 million passengers each year.

