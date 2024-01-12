MM Keeravani, Ameen Sayani To Be Honoured At 22nd Pune International Film Festival - Here's All You Need To Know | File Photos

Radio announcer Ameen Sayani, director-actor Gautam Ghose, and dancer-actress Leela Gandhi are set to receive the 'Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) Distinguished Award' in recognition of their significant contributions to Indian cinema, PIFF director Dr Jabbar Patel announced on Thursday. He added that the SD Burman Award, honouring excellence in the field of music, will be bestowed upon music arranger, singer, and lyricist MM Keeravani.

The inauguration ceremony for the 22nd edition of the festival is scheduled to take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 18 at 5pm. Following the opening ceremony, the festival will kick off with the screening of the Italian film 'A Brighter Tomorrow,' and the closing film, 'Kidnapped,' also from Italy, will conclude the event on January 25.

Dr Patel outlined the programme highlights, emphasising that this year commemorates the birth centenary of iconic figures such as Dev Anand, singer Mukesh, director Mrinal Sen, actor-director NTR, and music director Salil Chaudhary. "PIFF plans to celebrate the legacies of these artistes during the festival," he added.

Read Also Japanese Film Festival Comes To Pune For The First Time - Check Out Pics

Additionally, master classes will be conducted by Vikas Kharge, Avinash Dhakne, Jhanu Barua, Shai Goldman, and Manoj Bajpayee, covering a range of topics. A seminar titled 'In Search of New Marathi Cinema' will feature discussions with participants such as Nikhil Mahajan, Varun Narvekar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Mangesh Desai, and Sanjay Krushnaji Patil. Esteemed personalities like Dr Saibal Chatterjee, Beena Paul, and Edvinas Pukasta will contribute to a seminar exploring the future and significance of film festivals.

140 films from 51 countries to be screened

With an anticipated showcase of over 140 films from 51 countries, the festival's theme revolves around the powerful message that 'Cinema is hope.' Notable entries in the documentary section include 'Anselm,' shot in 3D and 6K resolution, and 'Room 999,' featuring a new generation of filmmakers discussing the future of cinema.

The festival's world competition category boasts 14 films, and seven Marathi films will compete in the International Marathi film competition, evaluated by an eight-member jury.

International Jury

Petr Zelenka (Czech Republic)

Shai Goldman (Israel)

Sudhir Mishra (India)

Manju Borah (India)

Setareh Eskandari (Iran)

Ümran Safter (Turkey)

Sue Prado (Philippines)

Visakesa Chandrasekaram (Sri Lanka)