PHOTOS: Pune Markets Abuzz With Crowds Flocking To Buy Kites Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

By: Aakash Singh | January 11, 2024
The markets in Pune are currently bustling with vibrant energy as Makar Sankranti approaches
Anand Chaini
Enthusiastic crowds have descended upon the markets, creating a lively atmosphere
Anand Chaini
The occasion is marked by the traditional purchase of kites, adding to the festive fervour
Anand Chaini
Shopkeepers are witnessing increased demand for a variety of colourful kites and strings
Anand Chaini
Families are seen selecting kites of different shapes and sizes for the festive kite-flying tradition
Anand Chaini
Children and adults alike are excitedly exploring the market to find the perfect kites for the celebrations
Anand Chaini
Kite vendors are displaying their finest creations, catering to a diverse range of preferences and tastes
Anand Chaini
Overall, the lively markets reflect the spirit of Makar Sankranti, with the coloruful kites symbolising the joyous festivities
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!