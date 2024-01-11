PHOTOS: Pune Markets Abuzz With Crowds Flocking To Buy Kites Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

By: Aakash Singh | January 11, 2024

The markets in Pune are currently bustling with vibrant energy as Makar Sankranti approaches

Anand Chaini

Enthusiastic crowds have descended upon the markets, creating a lively atmosphere

Anand Chaini

The occasion is marked by the traditional purchase of kites, adding to the festive fervour

Anand Chaini

Shopkeepers are witnessing increased demand for a variety of colourful kites and strings

Anand Chaini

Families are seen selecting kites of different shapes and sizes for the festive kite-flying tradition

Anand Chaini

Children and adults alike are excitedly exploring the market to find the perfect kites for the celebrations

Anand Chaini

Kite vendors are displaying their finest creations, catering to a diverse range of preferences and tastes

Anand Chaini

Overall, the lively markets reflect the spirit of Makar Sankranti, with the coloruful kites symbolising the joyous festivities

Anand Chaini

