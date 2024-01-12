Japanese Film Festival Comes To Pune For The First Time - Check Out Pics | Anand Chaini

After a successful run in five Indian cities, the Japan Foundation has brought the 6th edition of the Japanese Film Festival to Pune. The opening ceremony, which took place on Thursday, was graced by Koji Yoshida, the Director of the Japan Information Centre at the Embassy of Japan in India, and Koji Sato, Director General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi. The event was also attended by several film critics and members of the Japan Foundation and the Japan Embassy.

The highlight of this year’s festival is the screening of the popular anime from the ‘Detective Conan’ universe and the 4K remastered edition of ‘Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro,’ the first anime film directed by filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1979.

Eleven films, including ‘A Man’, ‘Anime Supremacy!,’ ‘Intolerance,’ ‘MONDAYS: See you “this” week!,’ ‘Father of the Milky Way Railroad,’ ‘Detective Conan: Episode ONE,' ‘Detective Conan the Movie: Crossroad in the Ancient Capital,’ ‘We Made a Beautiful Bouquet,’ ‘Detective Conan the Movie: The Last Wizard of the Century,’ and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest award-winning film, ‘Monster,' will be screened at the festival, hosted at PVR ICON, Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road until Sunday, January 14.

During the inaugural speech, Koji Sato expressed, “We are glad that the JFF, which began in 2017, is now in its 6th edition and has become an annual event for the people of India. It goes without saying that anime is very popular in India, but we hope that through this film festival, people will also discover the appeal of the latest Japanese feature films.”

Koji Yoshida expressed his appreciation, stating, “We congratulate the Japan Foundation on the successful opening of the sixth edition of the Japanese Film Festival in India. We are confident that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow through the medium of film."