PHOTOS: National Road Safety Week 2024 Kicks Off In Pune

By: Anand Chaini | January 11, 2024
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has designated January 11-17 as "Road Safety Week 2024," a nationwide initiative
To mark this occasion, Safe Kids Foundation, in collaboration with Pune Traffic Police and the PMC Road Department, is orchestrating a series of events
The inaugeration ceremony took place at Bremen Chowk, Aundh, Pune, at 10:00 am on January 11
India currently holds the unfortunate distinction of ranking first in road accident deaths among 199 countries, with nearly 1.5 lakh lives lost annually
The UN General Assembly has declared 2021-2030 as the "Decade of Action for Road Safety"
Safe Kids Foundation, aligned with this initiative, has been actively involved in imparting road safety training in Pune