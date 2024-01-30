Pune Viral: Punekars Decry 'Horrible' Connectivity To Hinjawadi, Chakan Industrial Areas | X/@digambarKashid1

Pune-based X (formerly Twitter) user, Amit Paranjape, recently drew attention to the "horrible connectivity" plaguing two prominent industrial zones not only in Pune but across the nation: Hinjawadi and Chakan.

Paranjape expressed his frustration on X, stating that despite being significant hubs for software, IT firms, and auto industries, both areas suffer from severe connectivity issues.

"These clusters contribute towards tens of billions of dollars of economic activity and exports, and 100,000s of jobs. And yet, it is very disappointing that successive Maharashtra governments haven't provided even the basic connectivity infrastructure here. Still two years for the Hinjawadi metro rail. No metro rail plan for Chakan as yet! Access roads very narrow and in poor condition. Huge traffic backlogs - no flyovers, alternate bypasses, etc. Internal infra also poor in many areas," he lamented.

These clusters contribute towards tens of billions of dollars of economic activity and exports, and 100,000s of jobs.



And yet, it is very disappointing that successive MH state governments haven't provided even the basic connectivity infrastructure here.



Still two years for… — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 29, 2024

Many Punekars agreed with Paranjape.

A user commented, "Moving them out of the city and decluttering is the only solution. The IT sector can be moved to Navi Mumbai and automobile towards Nashik or Thane. Pune was once called a pensioners paradise. And now it is more or less like Delhi. This city cannot cope with the growing population and vehicular traffic. Daily thousands of trees are cut for road expansion. There is not a single 100m footpath walkable in the city. No space to park bikes and cars."

Another wrote, "No politicians or government across the party lines has paid due attention to these areas. Ideally, these areas should have had top-notch infrastructure. No one has even paid attention to 'bhai giri' in these areas."

"All this talent is losing almost 3-4 hours daily in travelling since 10 years but no action is taken, but it's right time to put these areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)," suggested another.

Check out the tweets below:

Moving them out of the city and decluttering is the only solution. IT sector can be moved to Navi Mumbai and automobile towards Nashik or Thane. Pune was once called a pensioners paradise. And now it more or less like Delhi. This city cannot cope with the growing population and… — Jonny bravo (@Tejas_K87) January 29, 2024

No politicians or government across the party lines has paid due attention to these areas. Ideally these areas should have had top notch infrastructure. No one has even paid attention to bhai giri in these areas; even bigger problem. — Krishna Pophale (@krishnapophale) January 29, 2024

All this talent is loosing almost 3-4 hours daily in travelling since 10 years but no action is taken, but it's right time to put this areas in #PCMC#Pune — Abhishek Methi(Khandelwal) (@abhishek_methi) January 29, 2024

I relocated my residence due to the unbearable traffic conditions; commuting 42km now takes 2.5 hours, which is incredibly painful. — Nilesh Gophane (@nileshgophane7) January 29, 2024

Pune needs a new IT Hub now, Enough of Kharadi, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta

East Pune beyond hadapsar will be the next hub for IT cos, 15,000 flats coming up in areas beyond Hadapsar in next 3-5 years

U will see the change, most imp water situation here is much better — Citizen Sumeet (@sumitshevale) January 29, 2024

Both???

Overall Pune lacks basic connectivity local as well as outstation! Be it Road, Rail or Air connectivity.

There are only 2-3 trains connecting Pune with Major Cities like Delhi, Bangalore etc. and even flights are minimum. — Proud Bharatiya (@TheProudBharat) January 29, 2024