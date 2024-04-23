 What Is Midgut Volvulus? Pune Doctors Treat 4-Year-Old Boy With Rare Medical Condition
What Is Midgut Volvulus? Pune Doctors Treat 4-Year-Old Boy With Rare Medical Condition

Symptoms such as upper abdominal distension, bilious vomiting, and abdominal tenderness are the first signs of midgut volvulus in infants

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A four-year-old boy has been given a new life by doctors in Pune, after surgery to treat Midgut Volvulus -- a condition in which the intestine gets twisted.

Midgut volvulus is a severe condition that is common among children and infants and often occurs within the first few weeks of life, caused by a congenital anomaly of the intestines -- leaving the child susceptible to sudden twisting of most of the intestines.

Symptoms such as upper abdominal distension, bilious vomiting, and abdominal tenderness are the first signs of midgut volvulus in infants.

While the condition is treatable, late detection of the condition could rapidly deteriorate the patient's health and can be fatal.

article-image

The boy, Sankalp, was admitted to Surya Mother and Child Hospital, Pune, in an extremely deteriorated condition with wasted muscles, an immensely bloated abdomen, and dehydration.

"Delayed detection of midgut volvulus increases treatment challenges and risks of a high fatality rate," said Sachin Shah, Director - Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Services, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune.

Sankalp was initially treated at a tertiary care hospital in Varanasi, where he underwent surgery. However, his recovery was fraught with challenges, leading to multiple corrective surgeries that failed to improve his condition.

Despite the efforts, Sankalp's health continued to deteriorate, and his family was informed that further medical intervention seemed futile. At the Pune hospital, the team of doctors assessed Sankalp's condition and opted for a re-surgery to address the condition.

article-image

During the subsequent extensive four-hour surgery, the surgical team encountered adhesions in Sankalp's abdomen that had caused the intestines to adhere together, severely compromising their function.

"Despite these odds, the surgical team meticulously separated the intestines, repaired the damage, and restored their function during the extensive surgery," Sachin said.

With their effort, Sankalp made a "remarkable recovery within 48 hours post-surgery". After six days of abstaining from solid food, Sankalp was finally able to consume real food again, marking a significant milestone in his journey to health and recovery.

"Following a successful recovery, Sankalp was discharged after 10 days and closely monitored for the next three months. Once the doctors were satisfied with the healthy weight gain after a three-month follow-up period, Sankalp was discharged," the doctor said.

article-image
