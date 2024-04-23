Supriya Sule To Murlidhar Mohol: 10 Campaign PHOTOS Of Pune District Lok Sabha Candidates

By: Megha Yadav | April 23, 2024

Baramati Lok Sabha Candidate from NCP addressing people in a village in Purandar tehsil of Pune

Ajit Pawar in a public interaction session with the citizens at the Bibvewadi

Ajit Pawar, engaged in dialogue with the citizens at the society as part of the event

Shirur LS candidate of NCP Shivajirao Adhalrao paid homage to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj during a campaign rally

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar campaigning for his daughter Supriya Sule in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency

Supriya Sule with her father and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during a rally

Kasba Assembly Constituency witnesses a vibrant campaign rally by BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol

Grand procession in Kasba drew a diverse crowd, with local leaders and residents alike

Ravindra Dhangar, the candidate for Pune Lok Sabha constituency from the Mahavikas Aghadi, conducted a rally in the Parvati Assembly Constituency

Promising to address various issues confronting the city's residents and pledging to work on them once elected, Dhangar reassured citizens