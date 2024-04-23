Good News! Central Railway To Run Additional 20 Trips Of Pune-Muzaffarpur-Pune Summer Special Trains

On passenger demand, Central Railway has decided to run an additional 20 trips of Pune-Muzaffarpur-Pune summer special trains.
The details are as follows:
Train no. 05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur Superfast AC Special will depart from Pune at 6:30am every Monday from April 29 to July 1 (10 trips) and will reach Muzaffarpur at 3:15pm the next day.
Train no. 05289 Muzaffarpur-Pune Superfast AC Special will leave Muzaffarpur at 9:15pm every Saturday from April 27 to June 29 (10 trips) and will reach Pune at 5:35 am on the third day.
Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, and Hajipur.
Composition: 20 AC-3 tier economy coaches + two generator cars.
Reservation: Booking for train no. 05290 will be opened on April 25 at all computerized reservation centers and on the www.irctc.co.in website.