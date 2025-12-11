Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Lok Adalat To Be Held On Dec 13, Citizens Urged To Settle Cases | FPJ (Representational Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As per the directives of the National Legal Service Authority, the State Legal Service Authority has organised the Rashtriya Lok Adalat on Saturday, Dec 13.

The authority appealed to residents to resolve pending and pre-intervention claims through mediation and negotiation in the Lok Adalat. Pending and pre-intervention matters, including cheque bounce cases, bank recovery, electricity and water bills, should be settled through mediation to reduce the workload on the judiciary. The parties can obtain justice at the earliest through the Lok Adalat.

Those whose claims are pending before the court should apply to table their cases in the Lok Adalat. Petitioners whose pre-intervention cases were not included in court proceedings should apply at the nearest District Legal Service Authority or taluka authority.

A board comprising judges, senior counsel and social workers will guide and assist plaintiffs without any fees. Court fees will also be returned. The decision of the Lok Adalat is final, and no appeal can be filed against it. Hence, parties should take advantage of this opportunity, the authority said.