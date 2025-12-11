Pimpri-Chinchwad Sees Low Pet Licensing: Only 849 Owners Registered With PCMC Versus An Estimated 10,000 Pets | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The issue of domestic and wild animals has been a hot topic across the country in recent times. Be they pets, strays, or wild animals, public opinion is divided, and all the sides are obstinate about their thoughts. In all this, it has been revealed that in Pimpri-Chinchwad, only 817 people hold a required mandatory licence for their pet dogs, and only 32 people hold a licence for their pet cats. Officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) believe that the number of pets in the city is much higher.

The number of dog and cat lovers in the city is increasing due to many reasons. However, many people do not register their dogs with the PCMC as required. General public perception shows that they are either oblivious to the fact that a licence is needed, or those who know it's necessary find the process of going to the PCMC to get a licence troublesome.

The PCMC Administration noticed that citizens were not very keen on coming to the civic office to obtain a dog licence. As a result, the online dog licence facility was made available starting in August 2022. Initially, this facility received a good response from citizens. In 2023, 671 citizens applied online and obtained a licence. The online licence is valid for one year from the date it is obtained. Renewal of the licence is mandatory every year thereafter.

Rising Popularity of Pets in the Twin Cities

Pets are more popular than ever today across the country, and Pimpri-Chinchwad shows the same trend. People get pets for many emotional and practical reasons. Animal lovers argue that pets offer companionship, unconditional love, stress relief, and a sense of comfort, especially for those living alone. They provide emotional support to people in a city like Pimpri-Chinchwad, where many people live alone due to migrating here from far away for jobs and educational purposes.

On the less emotional and practical side of things, PCMC jurisdiction is mostly covered by big buildings and developed areas, but somewhere there are also big bungalows and farms across the city. Pimpri-Chinchwad is still a developing city. Pets like dogs are known for protecting premises and people who live in big houses without much security; these pets can act as their protectors.

Pet lovers argue that in cities like Pimpri-Chinchwad, pet dogs protect homes by alerting owners to strangers, deterring theft, and creating a sense of security. Cats help control pests such as rats and mice, keeping the surroundings cleaner and safer. Together, they contribute to household safety and healthier neighbourhood environments.

Many citizens in the city are enthusiastic about keeping foreign breeds of dogs and cats. These dogs and cats are bought for thousands of rupees out of a hobby or necessity. However, their dirt, hair, barking, and meowing cause annoyance to neighbours. Often, complaints are lodged with the police against dog and cat owners. Obtaining this licence is also necessary for this reason.

Why Is A Pet Licence Necessary?

A pet licence in Pimpri-Chinchwad is essential because it helps the PCMC ensure responsible pet ownership, public health, and overall civic order. Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, owning a pet dog or cat requires registration, making licences a legal necessity. PCMC uses the licensing process to verify mandatory vaccinations, especially against rabies, reducing health risks to residents. It also creates accountability, allowing authorities to identify pet owners in cases of nuisance, bites, or pets straying into public areas.

PCMC officials said that rabies vaccination is mandatory for dogs and cats. The licence holder should ensure that their dog or cat does not cause trouble to others. The PCMC Administration has the right to cancel the licence if there are complaints regarding sanitation or other issues and even take possession of the pet to cure it of some problems. The Veterinary Department has also warned that penal action will be taken if dogs or cats are kept without a proper licence.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot, in charge of PCMC’s Veterinary Department, said, “It is estimated by us that more than 10,000 people in the city have dogs and cats. However, only 849 pet owners have taken a formal licence from the PCMC this year, which needs to be renewed every year. Therefore, pet lovers should keep dogs and cats only after obtaining a licence. Public awareness is also being created among citizens regarding this.”

However, it has been observed that many pet owners in the city are unaware of the licence or indifferent. PCMC urges everyone with a pet to get a licence promptly and register their pets with the civic body.

How To Get A Licence?

- The PCMC’s Veterinary Department issues the pet licence through an online and offline process.

- Applicants must fill out an online form with details such as the application number, address details, and identity details of the dog owner.

- Applicants should then file pet details, including name, colour, weight, sex and breed, vaccination information, a photo of the pet, and payment confirmation.

- Since the process is online, residents can apply from home, or in an offline process, they can visit PCMC’s Veterinary Department office in Pimpri.

- The fee is ₹75 for a new licence and ₹75 for renewal.