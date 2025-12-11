Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli | Sourced

Beed: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Beed rescued a minor girl and detained the accused kidnapper from a sugarcane harvesting site in Sangli district. Following the intervention, Wadwani Police Station Crime Register No. 176/2024 under Sections 137(2) and 143(2) was transferred to the AHTU for investigation.

Police Sub-Inspector Pallavi Jadhav examined the case file and repeatedly questioned the complainant and witnesses, but no actionable clues emerged. The turning point came after a technical investigation revealed that the minor and the accused were residing in Sangli district.

The AHTU team, with permission from the Superintendent of Police, left for Sangli at 6am on December 8, 2025. After reaching Sangli around noon, the team conducted an extensive search throughout the day. Once their exact location was confirmed, officials kept a close watch near the spot.

Around 9pm, when the minor girl and the accused returned to the sugarcane field after cutting cane, the AHTU team moved swiftly, apprehending both and producing them before the Sangli Rural Police Station. They were later brought to Beed and presented at Wadwani Police Station for further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar by PSI Pallavi Jadhav, Police Constables Usha Chaure, Pradeep Yewale, and Ashok Shinde, PSI Yogesh Nirdhar, and Ashwin Suravase of the AHTU Beed team.