 Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli

Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli

Police Sub-Inspector Pallavi Jadhav examined the case file and repeatedly questioned the complainant and witnesses, but no actionable clues emerged. The turning point came after a technical investigation revealed that the minor and the accused were residing in Sangli district

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli | Sourced

Beed: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Beed rescued a minor girl and detained the accused kidnapper from a sugarcane harvesting site in Sangli district. Following the intervention, Wadwani Police Station Crime Register No. 176/2024 under Sections 137(2) and 143(2) was transferred to the AHTU for investigation.

Police Sub-Inspector Pallavi Jadhav examined the case file and repeatedly questioned the complainant and witnesses, but no actionable clues emerged. The turning point came after a technical investigation revealed that the minor and the accused were residing in Sangli district.

The AHTU team, with permission from the Superintendent of Police, left for Sangli at 6am on December 8, 2025. After reaching Sangli around noon, the team conducted an extensive search throughout the day. Once their exact location was confirmed, officials kept a close watch near the spot.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad Sees Low Pet Licensing: Only 849 Owners Registered With PCMC Versus An Estimated...
article-image

Around 9pm, when the minor girl and the accused returned to the sugarcane field after cutting cane, the AHTU team moved swiftly, apprehending both and producing them before the Sangli Rural Police Station. They were later brought to Beed and presented at Wadwani Police Station for further investigation.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's HORROR Run Continues In T20Is After Golden Duck In Homecoming Clash
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's HORROR Run Continues In T20Is After Golden Duck In Homecoming Clash
Goa Fire Tragedy: Viral Pic Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration Control Centre
Goa Fire Tragedy: Viral Pic Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration Control Centre
Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 15.6°C As Cold Spell Persists; IMD Predicts Gradual Temperature Rise
Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 15.6°C As Cold Spell Persists; IMD Predicts Gradual Temperature Rise
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar by PSI Pallavi Jadhav, Police Constables Usha Chaure, Pradeep Yewale, and Ashok Shinde, PSI Yogesh Nirdhar, and Ashwin Suravase of the AHTU Beed team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli

Beed AHTU Rescues Minor Girl, Nabs Accused From Sugarcane Field In Sangli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Lok Adalat To Be Held On Dec 13, Citizens Urged To Settle Cases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Lok Adalat To Be Held On Dec 13, Citizens Urged To Settle Cases

Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic

Beed: Three Leopards Spotted Together On Doithan–Ashti Road, Viral Video Sparks Panic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Crack Down On Nylon Manja Racket; 9 Arrested, 933 Bundles Seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Crack Down On Nylon Manja Racket; 9 Arrested, 933 Bundles Seized

Pune's Lt Col Harshavardhan Dhekane Leads Guard Of Honour For 6 World Leaders, Including Russian...

Pune's Lt Col Harshavardhan Dhekane Leads Guard Of Honour For 6 World Leaders, Including Russian...