 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government To Offer Jobs To Kin Of Atrocity Victims Under SC/ST Act
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government To Offer Jobs To Kin Of Atrocity Victims Under SC/ST Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government To Offer Jobs To Kin Of Atrocity Victims Under SC/ST Act

Officials said that this long-pending decision aims to offer rehabilitative assistance and ensure socio-economic stability for the families of the deceased

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government To Offer Jobs To Kin Of Atrocity Victims Under SC/ST Act | AI generated (Canva)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government has taken a significant decision to extend support to families affected by severe caste-related crimes. As per a government resolution issued on November 20, government jobs will now be provided to the legal heirs of victims who lost their lives in cases registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Officials said that this long-pending decision aims to offer rehabilitative assistance and ensure socio-economic stability for the families of the deceased. According to district authorities, a total of 31 atrocity cases resulting in death were recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district between 2012 and 2025. With the notification now in force, the administration has begun the process of identifying eligible beneficiaries and initiating job allotments as per the prescribed norms.

District Collector Deelip Swami and Assistant Commissioner (Social Welfare) R. M. Shinde have appealed to the relatives of all deceased victims to come forward and complete the required formalities. The kin have been requested to visit the office of the Assistant Commissioner (Social Welfare) located at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Justice Bhavan, near Shivaji High School, Khokadpura, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The announcement has brought a sense of hope to several households that have been waiting for compensation and support for many years. Authorities reiterated that the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to delivering justice and rehabilitation to communities affected by caste-based crimes.

