 Water Supply Disruption to Hit Nashik Locales From Friday - Details Inside
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
In a recent development, two locations in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), namely Satpur division no. 9 Karbon Naka, adjacent to the Karbon Company compound wall, and Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Municipal School in Shivaji Nagar, have reported leaks in the 1200m diameter pre-stressed concrete (PSC) gravity main pipeline.

Immediate repair is necessary, leading to the halt of water supply from 9am on Friday (February 23) in the wards of Satpur and Nashik West division. Additionally, after the repair work is completed, there will be low-pressure water supply on Saturday (February 24).

The affected wards are as follows:

Satpur division:

Ward no. 8: Balwant Nagar Jalakumb Premises, Someshwar Colony, Suvarnakar Nagar, Rameshwar Nagar, Bendkule Nagar, Patil Park Premises, Navsha Ganpati Parisar, Patil Park, Anandvalli, Savarkar Nagar, Pipeline Road, Kale Nagar, Sadguru Nagar, Khandve Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Suyog Colony, Kamgar Nagar, Gulmohar Vihar, Vivekananda Nagar, Nirmal Colony, Kale Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Chaitrangan Society Premises, Mate Nursery Road Premises

Ward no. 10: Ashok Nagar, Jadhav Complex, Samriddhi Nagar, Vastu Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Pimpalgaon Bahula Gaothan, State Employees Society Complex, Sat Mauli, Sambhaji Nagar, Radhakrishna Nagar, and other localities

Ward no. 11: Prabuddha Nagar and other localities

Nashik West division:

Ward no. 7: Nahush Jalakumbhi Premises, Narasimha Nagar, Purnavad Nagar, Arihant Hospital Premises, Date Nagar, Ayodhya Colony, Tejoprabha Anand Nagar, Dist. K. Nagar, Shanti Niketan Society Premises, Aichit Nagar Premises, Chaitanya Nagar Premises, Sahdev Nagar Premises, Pumping Station Premises, Chavan Colony, Shramik Colony, Manik Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, Date Nagar, Ram Nagar, Uday Colony, Nerlikar Hospital Premises, Jahan Circle area

Ward no. 12: Ram Rajya Jalakumbh area, Yashwant Colony, Kalpana Nagar, D'Souza Colony, College Road, D'Souza Colony, Sivagiri Society, College Road area, ST. Colony area, Shaheed Chowk area

