 Nashik: 62 Heirs Receive Compassionate Appointments From Zilla Parishad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 62 Heirs Receive Compassionate Appointments From Zilla Parishad

Nashik: 62 Heirs Receive Compassionate Appointments From Zilla Parishad

Out of 70 heirs from the final waiting list approved by the CEO, 62 accepted the appointments, while 10 declined the offer

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 62 Heirs Receive Compassionate Appointments From Zilla Parishad |

On Wednesday, Nashik Zilla Parishad's General Administration Department issued appointment orders to 62 heirs on compassionate grounds, a significant step towards fulfilling their responsibilities to the welfare of employees' families.

Under the guidance of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, appointment orders were distributed to 62 heirs in the presence of various officials, including Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Bhalchandra Chavan, and others.

Out of 70 heirs from the final waiting list approved by the CEO, 62 accepted the appointments, while 10 declined the offer. These appointments span various departments, including General Administration, Health, Education, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Finance, and Gram Panchayat.

Read Also
Pushpotsav 2024 In Nashik: NMC Achieves Remarkable Cost Savings, Spends Only ₹27 Lakh
article-image

The appointed heirs will take on roles such as Attendant, Health Care Assistant, Junior Engineer, Civil Engineering Assistant, Anganwadi Supervisor, Extension Officer Agriculture, Livestock Supervisor, Senior Assistant Accounts, Junior Assistant Accounts, Shikshan Sevak, and Contract Gram Sevak, contributing to the efficient functioning of their respective departments.

District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse emphasised the importance of taking action regarding appointments on compassionate grounds, reflecting the government's commitment to supporting the families of deceased employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mittal said, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the appointed candidates, and best wishes for their journey in administrative services. I hope that they will uphold government rules and diligently serve the people of rural areas, embodying excellence in their work."

Read Also
Nashik: Awareness Campaign On Responsible Cooking Oil Usage Launched
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Man Sexually Assaults Woman For 2.5 Years On Pretext Of Marriage

Nashik Man Sexually Assaults Woman For 2.5 Years On Pretext Of Marriage

Pune Drug Bust: Devendra Fadnavis Commends Police Efforts, Says Unearth Complete Drug Syndicate And...

Pune Drug Bust: Devendra Fadnavis Commends Police Efforts, Says Unearth Complete Drug Syndicate And...

Nashik: Unidentified Assailants Set Vehicles On Fire In Kumbharwada

Nashik: Unidentified Assailants Set Vehicles On Fire In Kumbharwada

Pune: Fire Erupts Near Empire Estate Building In Pimpri Chinchwad (VIDEO)

Pune: Fire Erupts Near Empire Estate Building In Pimpri Chinchwad (VIDEO)

Nashik: Malegaon Municipal Corporation Under Fire For Garbage Collection Tender

Nashik: Malegaon Municipal Corporation Under Fire For Garbage Collection Tender