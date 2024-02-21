Nashik: 62 Heirs Receive Compassionate Appointments From Zilla Parishad |

On Wednesday, Nashik Zilla Parishad's General Administration Department issued appointment orders to 62 heirs on compassionate grounds, a significant step towards fulfilling their responsibilities to the welfare of employees' families.

Under the guidance of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, appointment orders were distributed to 62 heirs in the presence of various officials, including Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Bhalchandra Chavan, and others.

Out of 70 heirs from the final waiting list approved by the CEO, 62 accepted the appointments, while 10 declined the offer. These appointments span various departments, including General Administration, Health, Education, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Finance, and Gram Panchayat.

The appointed heirs will take on roles such as Attendant, Health Care Assistant, Junior Engineer, Civil Engineering Assistant, Anganwadi Supervisor, Extension Officer Agriculture, Livestock Supervisor, Senior Assistant Accounts, Junior Assistant Accounts, Shikshan Sevak, and Contract Gram Sevak, contributing to the efficient functioning of their respective departments.

District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse emphasised the importance of taking action regarding appointments on compassionate grounds, reflecting the government's commitment to supporting the families of deceased employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mittal said, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the appointed candidates, and best wishes for their journey in administrative services. I hope that they will uphold government rules and diligently serve the people of rural areas, embodying excellence in their work."