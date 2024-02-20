Nashik: Awareness Campaign On Responsible Cooking Oil Usage Launched | Unsplash

In a proactive measure to promote public health and environmental consciousness, the Joint Commissioner's Office of Nashik division's Food and Drugs Administration has initiated an extensive awareness campaign focussed on responsible cooking oil usage.

The campaign aims to educate individuals, households, and food establishments about the importance of proper handling and disposal of cooking oil, particularly in the context of frying practices. With the support of various stakeholders, including community leaders, local authorities, and educational institutions, the campaign seeks to raise awareness about the health risks associated with the repeated use of cooking oil and the environmental impact of improper disposal.

Speaking about the initiative, SB Naragude, Joint Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra State, Nashik, highlighted the significance of promoting responsible oil usage. "Our primary objective is to empower individuals and businesses with knowledge about the potential health hazards posed by the repeated use of cooking oil, especially in frying applications. By fostering a culture of responsible oil usage and disposal, we aim to protect public health and preserve the environment," stated Naragude.

As part of the awareness campaign, various outreach activities will be conducted, including workshops, seminars, and community engagements, to disseminate information on best practices for handling cooking oil. Educational materials such as pamphlets, posters, and digital resources will be distributed to reach a wider audience and reinforce key messages about the importance of maintaining oil quality and adopting sustainable disposal methods.

Furthermore, the campaign will leverage digital platforms and social media channels to amplify its reach and engage with a diverse audience across the Nashik division. Interactive sessions and informative webinars will be organized to facilitate dialogue and address queries related to cooking oil usage and safety measures.

The Joint Commissioner's Office encourages active participation from residents, food businesses, and local communities to support the success of the awareness campaign. By collectively embracing responsible cooking oil practices, individuals can contribute to a healthier lifestyle and a cleaner environment for future generations.