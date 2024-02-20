₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside | Pixabay/ Representative Image

In a complex web of deceit and mismanagement, a complaint filed by one Sushilkumar Kujur from Odisha has unearthed a troubling case of financial malpractice in Nashik.

The unwitting transfer of ₹1 crore, intended for the District Social Welfare Office in Sundergarh, Odisha, has shed light on a calculated act of fraud allegedly perpetrated by Varadkumar Patel and Shashwat Shah, residents of Dindori Road.

Despite the glaring discrepancy in the transaction, the suspects are accused of callously diverting the funds into personal accounts, brazenly disregarding the rightful owner's claim.

The meticulous investigation by Gangapur Police into this elaborate scheme underscores the severity of the offence and the imperative need to hold those accountable for their actions.