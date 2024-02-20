 ₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePune₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside

₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside

The meticulous investigation by Gangapur Police into this elaborate scheme underscores the severity of the offence and the imperative need to hold those accountable for their actions

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside | Pixabay/ Representative Image

In a complex web of deceit and mismanagement, a complaint filed by one Sushilkumar Kujur from Odisha has unearthed a troubling case of financial malpractice in Nashik.

The unwitting transfer of ₹1 crore, intended for the District Social Welfare Office in Sundergarh, Odisha, has shed light on a calculated act of fraud allegedly perpetrated by Varadkumar Patel and Shashwat Shah, residents of Dindori Road.

Read Also
Shocking! Nashik Cop Ashok Najan Shoots Himself Dead At Ambad Police Station; Probe Underway
article-image

Despite the glaring discrepancy in the transaction, the suspects are accused of callously diverting the funds into personal accounts, brazenly disregarding the rightful owner's claim.

The meticulous investigation by Gangapur Police into this elaborate scheme underscores the severity of the offence and the imperative need to hold those accountable for their actions.

Read Also
Nashik: 51 Employees Promoted In Zila Parishad
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside

₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside

Pune: Aditi Malpani Presents 'Vimarsha' Painting To Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj

Pune: Aditi Malpani Presents 'Vimarsha' Painting To Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj

Aurangabad's Inter-School Sports Championship Wraps Up with Exciting Finale: Check Out List Of...

Aurangabad's Inter-School Sports Championship Wraps Up with Exciting Finale: Check Out List Of...

Aurangabad: Burglars Ransack Locked Home, Loot ₹13.51 Lakh Worth Of Valuables

Aurangabad: Burglars Ransack Locked Home, Loot ₹13.51 Lakh Worth Of Valuables

Nibe Limited Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Plant To Strengthen Defence Component Manufacturing In...

Nibe Limited Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Plant To Strengthen Defence Component Manufacturing In...