Nashik: 51 Employees Promoted In Zila Parishad |

Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal of Nashik Zila Parishad oversaw the promotion and posting of 51 employees under the General Administration Department. The promotion ceremony took place through counselling in Late Raosaheb Thorat Hall of Zila Parishad, marking a significant step in career progression.

The promotion process involved elevating employees from the post of Attendant to the post of Junior Assistant Clerk. CEO Ashima Mittal had previously issued directives to expedite the promotion process across all Zila Parishad departments, leading to the timely adjustment of counselling for compassionate staff from group D to group C cadre last month.

The recent promotion process focused on employees in the attendant cadre, with 49 individuals from this category and 2 from the driver cadre successfully securing promotions.

A meeting of the promotion committee, chaired by CEO Ashima Mittal on February 8, laid the groundwork for the promotion of attendants under the General Administration Department. The committee, including Deputy Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pradeep Chaudhary, District Social Welfare Officer Yogesh Patil, Assistant Group Development Officer Gram Panchayat Prashant Pawar, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer General Administration, Member Secretary Ravindra Pardeshi, verified 140 promotion proposals. Out of these, 66 proposals were deemed qualified for promotion.

The successful execution of the promotion process was attributed to the collective efforts of Assistant Administration Officer Ravindra Andhale, Junior Administration Officer Sonali Bhargve, Ganesh Bagad, Personal Assistant Gautam Agnihotri, Stenographer Sainath Thackeray, Senior Assistant Bhaskar Kuwar, Junior Assistant Kanifnath Fadol, Sarla Sonar, and others under the guidance of Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi.