Shocking! Nashik Cop Ashok Najan Shoots Himself Dead At Ambad Police Station; Probe Underway

In a shocking incident, a police inspector shot himself dead with his service revolver inside his cabin at the Ambad Police Station in Nashik on Tuesday morning, officials said. The inspector has been identified as Ashok Najan (40).

The incident, which took place at 10am, has led to heightened activity in the region, with all senior police officers rushing to the Ambad Police Station to investigate the matter. The reason behind Najan's extreme step is yet to be determined.

According to the information received, Najan was seated in his cabin after reporting for duty as usual. The attendance of all employees at the police station was being recorded when the shocking discovery was made. A gunshot sound came from Najan's cabin, and everyone rushed to the cabin, only to find him lying on the chair in a pool of blood. It was later revealed that Najan had shot himself in the head.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Deshmukh, and Senior Police Inspector Dilip Thakur promptly arrived at the police station. An investigation into the matter has been initiated to ascertain the reasons behind Najan's suicide.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik and Deputy Commissioner of the Crime Branch Prashant Bachhao have also reached the police station to oversee the investigation. As the authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding Najan's tragic demise, the community is left mourning the loss of a dedicated police officer.