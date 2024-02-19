Nashik MP Hemant Godse Survives Car Crash In Delhi |

Nashik Member of Parliament, Hemant Godse, from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, narrowly escaped a severe accident in Delhi. The incident occurred after his visit to Parliament to pay respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shi Jayanti on Monday.

On his way home after the program, Godse's car was involved in a serious collision. The accident unfolded while attempting to overtake another vehicle, resulting in a forceful impact with an oncoming vehicle. Fortunately, Hemant Godse emerged unscathed from the accident, but the car sustained significant damage.

Godse had traveled to Delhi to participate in the Shiv Jayanti Celebration to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, located in Parliament. The mishap transpired during the return journey.

The collision left Godse's vehicle in a heavily damaged state. Despite the extensive harm to the car, the MP remained uninjured, and there were no reports of injuries to others involved in the accident.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of road travel, even for public figures. Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, contributing to a broader conversation about road safety.