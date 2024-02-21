 Pushpotsav 2024 In Nashik: NMC Achieves Remarkable Cost Savings, Spends Only ₹27 Lakh
Last year, the NMC spent ₹50 lakh for the event

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) hosted Pushpotsav 2024, a flower festival that drew around 50,000 enthusiastic residents over four days. What's notable is that this year's event, meticulously planned, cost only ₹27 lakh, a significant reduction from the previous year's expenditure of ₹50 lakh.

Over 1,700 citizens actively participated in flower designing and various competitions, with approximately 1,300 individuals sharing their experiences in the municipality's official diary. Under the guidance of park superintendent Vivek Bhadane, the festival was organised with precision.

The municipal headquarters was transformed with a vibrant display of flowers and played host to a variety of programmes. A poetry gathering featuring 75 poets received enthusiastic applause, showcasing the diverse talents of the community. The headquarters buzzed with activity across all three floors, featuring attractions like a floral arch at the entrance and a designated selfie point in the courtyard, attracting residents from across Nashik.

Miniature landscaping and diverse floral arrangements captivated visitors, showcasing roses, seasonal flowers, fruits, vegetables, garlands, bouquets, bonsai, cactus, and decorative pots. The festival's success not only delighted attendees but also underscored the municipality's commitment to hosting engaging and cost-effective community events.

