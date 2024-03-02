 Water Crisis: Condition In Marathwada A Matter Of Concern, Says Devendra Fadnavis
HomePuneWater Crisis: Condition In Marathwada A Matter Of Concern, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Marathwada needs special prioritisation with regards to water management, adds Devendra Fadnavis

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said water availability in dams in the state is just 44 per cent as compared to 61 per cent last year.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said the condition in drought-prone Marathwada region was a matter of concern in view of the approaching summer.

"The condition in Marathwada division is a matter of concern. Last year, (this time around) Marathwada had 47 per cent water in its dams. This year the storage is just 24 per cent. The region needs special prioritisation (with regards to water management)," the deputy CM said.

Nagpur division has 54 per cent water storage as against 55 per cent last year, while Amravati has 66 per cent, up from 57 per cent, which will suffice in summers, he added.

"Last time around the water storage in dams was 61 per cent, but this year it is 44 per cent. It is necessary to effectively manage water. Water will be first prioritised for drinking, then agriculture, followed by industry," he informed the House.

Emphasis is being given to desilting water bodies to create additional storage capacity under the Jal Yukt Shivar scheme, Fadnavis said.

