How Many Transgender Voters Are There In Pune District? Here's The Assembly Constituency-Wise Breakdown |

There are 695 transgender voters in Pune district, according to a list published by the Election Commission on January 23 this year.

Here's the Assembly constituency-wise breakdown

| Assembly Constituency | Transgender Voters |

| Junnar | 3 |

| Ambegaon | 8 |

| Khed Alandi | 7 |

| Shirur | 19 |

| Daund | 10 |

| Indapur | 9 |

| Baramati | 21 |

| Purandar | 29 |

| Bhor | 5 |

| Maval | 12 |

| Chinchwad | 41 |

| Pimpri | 28 |

| Bhosari | 92 |

| Vadgaon Sheri | 101 |

| Shivajinagar | 41 |

| Kothrud | 20 |

| Khadakwasala | 39 |

| Parvati | 88 |

| Hadapsar | 64 |

| Pune Cantonment | 28 |

| Kasba Peth | 30 |

City hosts first-ever transgender voting awareness rally

In a collaborative endeavour involving the district administration, the social welfare department, and voluntary organisations supporting transgender individuals in Pune district, District Collector Suhas Divase inaugurated a voting awareness rally for transgenders on Friday. Divase urged transgender individuals to actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, marking the first-ever voting awareness rally for them in the district.



The rally commenced from Bhide Wada in Budhwar Peth and concluded at Vadgaon Sheri, passing through Mahatma Phule Mandai, Bajirao Road, and Vishrambaug Wada. During the event, Swachh Coordination Officer and Deputy Collector Archana Tambe, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe, Professor Chetan Divan from the Karve Social Service Organisation, along with Mangal Mukhi Kinnar and representatives from Mitra Clinic were present.

Divase emphasised the significance of citizens' participation in democracy and highlighted various initiatives by the district administration to promote voter awareness, including the voter registration campaign for those not yet registered. He also noted that the voter awareness rally for transgender individuals is a unique initiative in the country.



Tambe encouraged transgender individuals to step forward and exercise their voting rights in large numbers, urging them to actively participate in the voting process. Londhe urged them to contribute to the nation's progress by voting. During the rally, Tambe administered the oath of voting to the transgender individuals present, who showed enthusiastic participation.