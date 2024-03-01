Pune Division Collects ₹1.75 Crore In Fines In February

Representative Image |

In February 2024, the Pune Division amassed a total of ₹2.25 crore from fines imposed on passengers travelling without tickets, irregularly, or with unbooked luggage.

A staggering 22,182 passengers were caught travelling without tickets, resulting in the recovery of ₹1.75 crore in fines. Additionally, 8,392 passengers faced fines amounting to ₹49.98 lakh for irregular travel.

Moreover, 165 passengers were fined ₹18,250 for carrying unbooked luggage during their travel.

This enforcement drive was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, in collaboration with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Milind Hirve, and with the participation of ticket-checking inspectors and Railway Protection Force personnel.

Regular ticket checks are being carried out by railway authorities, and passengers are urged to ensure they travel with valid tickets. Failure to comply may result in fines under the Railway Act, and in cases of non-payment, could lead to imprisonment.