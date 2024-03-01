VIDEO: Punekars Wake Up To Showers In Pune, IMD Predicts Thunderstorm In Next 2-3 Days In These Districts

Representative Image

Pune: Punekars woke up to a drizzle Friday morning, which eventually turned into a short spell. The showers in most parts of the city granted small relief from the seething heat to Punekars.

According to the forecast issued by the IMD at 8:30 AM on March 1, Pune will experience a partly cloudy sky, thunder activity, and there is a high possibility of light showers on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 35 and 20.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday, and the minimum temperature will drop to 19 degrees Celsius on Saturday. In the following days, the sky is likely to be mainly clear, with the mercury rising to 36 degrees Celsius and then dropping by one degree. The minimum temperature is likely to come down from 17 to 14 degrees Celsius by March 7.

The month of March is also likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning activities in some districts of the state of Maharashtra, whereas most of the state is very likely to be dry. As per the district forecast issued for the next 5 days by the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Dhule is predicted to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at one or two places from March 1 to 3. The same is applicable to Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Ahmednagar is likely to experience this on Friday, Nandurbar on Saturday, and Nashik will see similar weather on both these days. Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldana will face the same weather on March 2 and 3, and a hailstorm is also predicted in some of these areas during these two days. Washim and Yavatmal will have a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at one or two places on Saturday, whereas Parbhani, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, and Wardha will see a similar situation on Sunday, with the prediction of hailstorms in some places. This will be followed by a dry spell all across the state.