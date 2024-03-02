VIDEO: 5 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pune’s Gangadham Housing Society | Video Screengrabs

A massive fire broke out in a seventh-floor apartment of Gangadham Phase II building in Pune’s Kondhwa Khurd early Saturday morning, and five members of a family were rescued by the fire brigade, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place around 1:48am, prompting the dispatch of six fire brigade vehicles and a water tanker. Upon arrival, the team observed a fire outbreak in a 4 BHK flat on the seventh floor, with a significant amount of smoke emanating. The fire brigade team swiftly ascended and commenced firefighting using large hoses to extinguish the blaze. Simultaneously, they conducted a search and rescue operation, locating five members of a family trapped on the balcony. Among them were an elderly woman, a couple, and their two young children, all of whom were safely rescued.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a burning lamp in a room, destroying household belongings and resulting in substantial loss. Fortunately, timely intervention prevented any loss of life. However, it was noted that the permanent fire extinguisher was non-operational during the incident.

The successful rescue operation, conducted under the guidance of officers Sanjay Ramteke and Kailas Shinde, involved the participation of around 20 personnel.